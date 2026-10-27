Dante Moore Injury Update Leaves Oregon Facing Uncertain Quarterback Future

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has not played since suffering a concussion in the second quarter of Oregon's win over the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, and it turns out that will likely be the last time Ducks fans will watch Moore compete as Oregon's quarterback this season.

During his press conference on Monday evening, Lanning confirmed that he does not expect Moore to play again in 2026. The Ducks coach clarified that the decision was not made by Moore and that Moore is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm not anticipating him (Dante Moore) being back this season, no," said Lanning.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think if it was up to Dante in any way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys. Unfortunately, it's not really up to Dante; it's not really up to me," Lanning said.

With Moore not returning this season, Oregon's quarterback room features backups Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas, and freshman Akili Smith Jr. Who leads the offense against the rest of the schedule remains to be seen as the Ducks still have games against No. 20 Northwestern, No. 2 Ohio State, the Michigan State Spartans, and a rivalry matchup with Washington to close out the season.

Lanning also confirmed that offensive analyst Jay Johnson will spearhead the play calling efforts in replacement of Mehringer.

Dante Moore Oregon Ducks Career

Moore can return to Oregon next season, but Lanning would not comment on that potential decision for the Ducks quarterback, understanding that the NFL Draft is also an option for Moore. Lanning said he's not had any conversations with Moore yet about potentially coming back to Oregon next season.

With Moore's Oregon season likely coming to an abrupt ending, through 20 games at Oregon, Moore has thrown for 4,450 yards and 39 touchdowns. 2025 ended up being the only full season that Moore started for Oregon, and he averaged 237.7 passing yards per game, totaling 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year with a completion percentage of 71.8.

In the three full games that Moore did play in during the 2026 season, the Ducks quarterback was averaging 283 passing yards per game. He finishes the year with 926 total passing yards with 9 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Moore was knocked out of the USC game after a hit by Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens not only drew a targeting penalty but also saw Moore taken out of the stadium in the back of an ambulance.

Stephens was ejected from the game because of the targeting penalty, and USC suspended him for one additional game "as a result of his conduct." In doing so, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley released a statement, and Stephens released a public apology.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Struggles in 2026

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks offense looked out of sync with or without Moore in at quarterback, and Lanning ultimately fired Mehringer seven games into the season.

The Ducks have had a tumultuous season, losing on the road to Oklahoma State with Moore in at quarterback. After Moore's injury against USC, backup quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game and led Oregon to a 41-27 win. However, the Ducks have not had success in Raiola's two starts, losing both of those games to UCLA and Illinois.

Lanning and the Ducks rotated between Raiola and quarterback Brock Thomas, even giving Thomas the starting nod against Nebraska before Raiola entered in relief and led the Ducks to a 17-14 win over the Cornhuskers.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) defends during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through seven games, Oregon's scoring offense ranks No. 40 in the nation averaging 33.1 points per game. Take out the 84-point game against Portland State, the Ducks average points per game drops to 24.6, which would rank near No. 95 New Mexico State and No. 96 Boston College. On third downs, the Ducks' conversion percentage of 35.4 is good for No. 107 out of 138 teams.

By comparison, in 2025 with current Kentucky Wildcats coach and former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein calling plays, Oregon's scoring offense ranked No. 10 in the nation, averaging 36.9 points per game for a full season. On third downs, the Ducks converted 46.8 percent of attempts under Stein, good for No. 19 nationally.

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