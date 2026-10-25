Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Upset Loss to Illinois

The Oregon Ducks fell to 4-3 after suffering a 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, lowering their chances of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff to 6.6 percent per CBS Sports.

It was the Ducks’ first road loss in Big Ten play since they joined the conference in 2024.

The Ducks were without starting quarterback Dante Moore for the third straight game after he suffered a concussion on Sept. 26 at USC. In his place, Dylan Raiola got the start and finished 27-of-41 for 246 yards.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon went scoreless in the second half and converted just four of its 15 third-down attempts for the game. The Ducks outgained Illinois 426-314 and held the Fighting Illini to just 89 passing yards, but still left Champaign with their third loss of the season.

Beyond the final score and stats, there are several things that fans might have missed during the Ducks' loss to Illinois. The loss surfaced questions about Moore’s potential return, a notable answer from coach Dan Lanning about possible offensive coordinator changes and a closer look at Oregon’s depleted receiver group.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. Dante Moore’s Postgame Exit

Moore was among the Ducks who made the trip to Champaign, despite being ruled "out" all week on the availability report. The quarterback jogged off the field at Gies Memorial Stadium after the final whistle as many Ducks fans wonder what his future will hold. His potential return has become one of the biggest questions surrounding the rest of the season.

In the three games that Moore has been sidelined, the Ducks have scored just 42 points. This is notable, especially when considering the Ducks lead the nation in 30-plus points games (48) and touchdowns (312) since Lanning became coach in 2022.

A tough exit for Oregon.



Oregon QB Dante Moore runs off the field after the Ducks fall 21-10 at Illinois for their third loss of the season. #GoDucks 📹 @lilycrane23https://t.co/sCyMbnCqj6 pic.twitter.com/Sf1uEHGII1 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 24, 2026

Lanning has not given a timeline on Moore's return, making it clear that Oregon will use an abundance of caution with the quarterback. A report from On3 revealed that Moore has been taking more reps at practice. Moore has participated in warm ups before the last three games.

The biggest and first question is whether/when Moore is medically cleared following the concussion he suffered against USC. Traveling with the Ducks and participating in practice do not establish that he is ready for game action.

Moore’s NFL future is also part of the bigger picture. He returned to Eugene for another season but has played in four games this season. With Oregon’s postseason outlook diminished, the remaining games carry a different weight.

If cleared, more starts would give him an opportunity to put additional film in front of NFL evaluators, show how he performs following the injury and finish the season with his team. On the flip side, returning would expose Moore to the possibility of another injury, and more film is not guaranteed to improve his draft outlook.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Leaves Offensive Changes On The Table

Lanning’s most significant postgame comments concerned what could change after a disappointing offensive performance in Illinois.

Asked whether he would consider a change at offensive coordinator, Oregon’s coach left that possibility open.

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that. That's very clear," Lanning said.

Oregon's offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer is in his first season as OC in Eugene after being promoted from tight ends coach this offseason.

Will Dan Lanning consider a change at offensive coordinator?



"I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that. That's very clear." https://t.co/sCyMbnCqj6 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 24, 2026

Oregon’s Receiver Situation

Oregon had six wide receivers warming up in Champaign: Dakorien Moore, Iverson Hooks, Hudson Lewis, Gatlin Bair, Jack Ressler and Brady Bidwell.

True freshmen Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott did not travel with the program, according to the broadcast. Also, veteran receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart were ruled "out."

After the game, Lanning was asked about the missing receivers and offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.

“Really just gonna focus on the guys that were here on the trip today. I anticipate having those guys back next week.”

Lanning also added he "anticipates" having Evan Stewart back.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s answer offered some optimism about their availability moving forward.

The Ducks have five regular season games remaining on their schedule. Next up, Oregon looks to bounce back as it hosts No. 24 Northwestern at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Autzen Stadium.

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