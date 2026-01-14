Dante Moore Just Proved He’s A Next-Level Leader With NFL Decision

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore joined SportsCenter on Wednesday to announce what he decided about his future. To the thrill of Oregon fans, Moore elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season.

Moore cited development and the desire to bring Oregon its first National Championship factored into his decision. NFL veteran and analyst, Louis Riddick, summed up what many thought about Moore’s announcement with his post on social media.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Mature decision by Dante,” Riddick said. “Go be great in 2026!!!”

Quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Shows Patience

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision to put the NFL on hold wasn’t the first time Moore displayed patience. He transferred to Oregon in 2024 with the knowledge that he would likely redshirt and learn from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Coach Dan Lanning secured a transfer portal commitment from former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Now that Moore is returning, Raiola is set to redshirt, similar to what Moore did two years ago.

“I wanna make sure that I give him my ideas, my thoughts – like Dillon did for me and make sure that I just give him the resources to make sure he's better on his game,” Moore said during his SportsCenter appearance. “But I know when he comes here, he's not gonna fall and not push me. He's gonna push me and compete and have fun. I'm glad to be able to see him.”

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns on 71.8 percent completion and rushed for two touchdowns in 2025. The season ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Moore had a difficult performance against the Indiana Hoosiers. He turned the ball over three times and was sacked three times in a brutal 56-22 loss.

“The year didn't end the way it wanted to end,” Moore said. “I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and be able to play for the Oregon Ducks and, of course, reach our goal of being national champions.”

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Moore added during his announcement that he’s dreamed about playing in the NFL since he was four years old, which made the decision challenging for him. He was projected to be selected in the top five, with the general consensus being that he’d be the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets.

“I kind of feel like, coming back is the best thing for me to make sure that when that day does happen, that I'm fully prepared – I’m able to go and play my best ball,” he said.

The Ducks Look to Bounce Back in 2026

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon will look to reset and attempt another deep postseason run with Moore leading the way next season. Much of the Ducks’ core is set to return, with six other players also announcing they’d forgo the NFL Draft and return.

Lanning lost a lot of depth to the transfer portal but has been working to reload with talent. The Ducks are set to return most of their starters, with the exception of the players who declared for the draft or ran out of eligibility.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Those who are returning will have a chip on their shoulder. Moore’s mature mindset after Oregon lost in the regular season to Indiana is relevant heading into the 2026 season.

“Everybody is going to make their mistakes and, of course, it's about how you bounce back,” Moore said.