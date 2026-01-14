$2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon

Before Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore publicly announced his NFL Draft decision, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed a commitment from former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the most high-profile transfers available in the portal.

Even with former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein moving on to be the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, the Ducks were able to land one of the top transfer quarterbacks available in Raiola. According to On3, he is the seventh-highest ranked transfer quarterback, but his NIL valuation is one of the highest.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola's NIL Valuation

With Raiola committing to Oregon, his name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation is $2.0 million according to On3. Among all college football players, Raiola's NIL valuation ranks No. 20 per On3. Moore, on the other hand, has an NIL valuation of $2.3 million. Raiola signed a deal with Adidas in 2025 during his time with Nebraska, although his commitment to Oregon will likely affect that partnership thanks to the Ducks' strong affiliation with Nike.

Raiola also signed an NIL deal with Takis, a popular snack, as well as Campus Ink, Panini America, and EA Sports for the latest college football video game.

While at Oregon, Moore has announced NIL deals with Nike, eBay, and Beats by Dre. He also wrote a children's book titled From Journey To Dream while in college. Will Raiola's NIL portfolio continue to increase

According to 247Sports' rankings, Raiola was the second-highest recruit to ever commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers behind running back Marlon Lucky. In the recruiting class of 2024, Raiola was the No. 7 overall recruit, the No. 2 quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia, per 247Sports. He was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs at different points in his recruitment before ultimately making the decision to play at Nebraska, his father's alma mater.

MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Raiola committed to Oregon, the former Cornhusker quarterback was reportedly willing to be Moore's backup in the Ducks' quarterback room. If that's the case, it would not be the first time that Lanning has had two high-profile quarterbacks on his roster.

Oregon's Transfer Quarterback History

The Ducks are familiar with landing quarterbacks in the transfer portal as Moore committed to Oregon after spending his freshman season with the UCLA Bruins. Moore decided to join the Ducks even though Lanning and his staff also secured a commitment from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, now with the Cleveland Browns. As a result, Moore served as Oregon's backup quarterback behind Gabriel before becoming the full-time starter in 2026.

Before Gabriel and Moore was current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who spent two seasons in Eugene, Oregon, after beginning his career with the Auburn Tigers. Nix essentially revived his career with the Ducks, playing his way to the Heisman Trophy ceremony and the No. 12 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Nix now leading the Broncos, the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, Oregon has had proved itself as a quarterback-friendly program under the direction of Lanning. Gabriel has seemingly struggled in his rookie season, but the former Ducks quarterback led Oregon to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship in 2025. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on Moore and his professional career.

Recommended Articles