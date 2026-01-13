No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon

Since their season ended, the Oregon Ducks have been active in the transfer portal. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed quarterback Dylan Raiola and safety Koi Perich, but they reportedly have their sights set on former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Seaton holds a four-star rating and is the No. 4 player in the portal and No. 1 offensive tackle, according to On3. He has two years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons with the Buffaloes. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns are teams to watch for the elite tackle.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NIL Play A Role In Landing Jordan Seaton

As a top-five portal player and the highest-ranked offensive tackle, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals will likely play a role in which team lands Seaton.

According to On3, landing an elite offensive tackle would cost a program between $500,000 and $1.2 million, and Nakos reported Seaton could command in the $2 million range. Both Texas and Oregon are building elite teams each season, and it could come down to which program offers a larger NIL package.

With the current landscape of college football and the growth of NIL, the Oregon Ducks have adapted to the changes. When looking to add players through the portal, the Ducks are no strangers to using lucrative NIL deals to bring in elite athletes.

In 2025, the Ducks brought in elite talent through the portal, such as offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon and Texas are two programs to watch, Nakos reported multiple programs are pushing for Seaton, including LSU, Ole Miss, and Miami.

MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Why Jordan Seaton Is A Perfect Fit For Oregon Duck

Bringing in an elite offensive tackle such as Seaton will help the Oregon Ducks’ offense maintain their momentum heading into next season. World and fellow offensive tackle Alex Harkey have both exhausted their eligibility, which means Oregon has room to add talent at the position.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon landed a commitment from former Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett through the portal, and Seaton could be the next addition to the Ducks. With Seaton's two years of experience, he could step in quickly and be developed at a high level by Oregon offensive lines coach A'lique Terry.

Seaton joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in the 2024 class. He stepped in as a true freshman and quickly became a rising star under Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Seaton is coming off a season earning All-Big 12 Second Team.

Even while missing three games in 2025 with a foot injury, Seaton allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries over 328 pass protection snaps. As the Oregon Ducks continue to chase a national title, establishing an offensive line that will give their quarterback time to throw is crucial.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have received seven transfer portal commitments as of Tuesday morning. Despite a small quantity, the program has made some big splashes, including the commitment of quarterback Dylan Raiola.

After making it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, the Ducks are building a roster that will take them to the national championship for the next several years, and landing Seaton would be a big boost for Oregon’s offense.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES