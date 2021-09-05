Players of the Game: Defense

The Ducks outlasted the Bulldogs 31-24 and pulled away due to some clutch stops.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks escaped with a nail-biting victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs 31-24 on Saturday. A lot of adjustments must be made for the Ducks ahead of their showdown in the Horseshoe against Ohio State next weekend, but there are some positives to draw from this game.

Oregon may not be 1-0 without the three forced turnovers from its defense and its crucial stops on the final drive. Fresno State outgained Oregon 375-364, but Tim DeRuyter's crew made the right plays at the most important times to come away with the victory.

Here are my top three defensive players from the Ducks' narrow win.

1. Justin Flowe - Linebacker

The future at linebacker is now.

Justin Flowe led all players with 14 total tackles, including five solo and a tackle for loss. He lucked out when he escaped without a penalty following a late hit on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, but Flowe was involved in almost every play, especially in defending the run game.

He showed flashes of why he earned his 5-star billing coming out of high school, sneaking into the backfield and bringing down Ronnie Rivers and co. numerous times. Perhaps his biggest play of the afternoon came early in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs had all the momentum, leading 24-21 with the defense constantly giving the ball back to the offense.

Haener scrambled up the middle on a 2nd and 10 and tried to lunge for the first down when Flowe stretched to rip the ball out of his hands. Jordan Happle picked up the ball at the Fresno State 32-yard line, and Oregon got the ball back when it desperately needed to put points on the board.

The Ducks would go on to tie the score at 24 apiece with a Camden Lewis field goal, and the defensive stop swung the momentum back in Oregon's favor.

2. Brandon Dorlus- Defensive line

Kayvon Thibodeaux looked as if he was going to atop this list early in the first half, bulldozing his way into the backfield for a strip sack on Haener, and Mase Funa returned the fumble to the Fresno State three-yard line, where CJ Verdell would punch it in for the first touchdown of the game.

However, Thibodeaux injured his ankle in the first quarter and returned briefly in the first half, before being held out of the entire second half. Dorlus, who was already slated to start for the Ducks up front, was given an opportunity to step in and apply pressure to the Fresno State offensive line.

Nobody in college football can wreck a team's offensive gameplan like Thibodeaux, but Dorlus stepped in beautifully. He finished with three tackles (all solo) and beat his man many times. He looked like the real deal.

After Anthony Brown's miraculous go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Ducks defense had to make one final stop to seal the game. With the Bulldogs facing a 3rd and three with 2:36 remaining in the game, Dorlus flattened left tackle Dontae Bull and pushed him into Haener for a seven-yard sack to bring up fourth and ten.

Honorable mention for this list goes to Trikweze Bridges, who stopped Jalen Cropper on the following fourth down to clinch the victory.

3. Noah Sewell - Linebacker

The 2020 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year looked the part on Saturday, constantly making plays around the line of scrimmage. He recorded five tackles (three solo), a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Sewell's sack came as the Ducks rushed three defensive linemen, and he blew past the center and running back for an easy hit on Haener. His forced fumble of Ronnie Rivers was impressive, as it was the fifth-year senior's first lost fumble in nearly two years and just the third of his career. Sewell grabbed onto the ball and wouldn't let go until it hit the deck. Shortly thereafter, the Ducks converted on a Travis Dye touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

Sewell also made some solid plays in pass coverage, but that is an area where there is plenty of room to grow. Seeing Sewell and Flowe line up next to one another at Autzen Stadium is a wonderful sight, and Ducks fans should expect to see them continue to grow into two of the best linebackers in the country this season.

