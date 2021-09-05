Players of the Game: Offense

The Ducks offense turned in a mixed bag in their opening week of action but came away with a win.

The Ducks got off to a hot start on offense, leading 14-0 at one point in the first quarter. However offensive inconsistencies put the defense on the field for long stretches throughout the game before Anthony Brown's late touchdown.

Here are the players that turned in notable performances.

1. Anthony Brown-Quarterback

Brown crosses the goal line on a 30-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarterback against Fresno State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Anthony Brown struggled at times during this game, but at the end of the day he did what a strong quarterback should do. He found a way to win the game.

He finished the game 15 of 24 passing with 172 yards and a clinical 32 yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III. Most importantly, Brown won the game on the ground.

Brown scored the game-winning touchdown off a 30-yard scamper on 4th and 2, which included multiple highlight jukes to shake off would-be tacklers. Brown finished with a total of 56 rushing yards.

Although elements of his game will have to improve for Oregon to be competitive against the Buckeyes next week in Columbus, he showed his will to win games any way that he can. The Ducks will need a quarterback with that desire if they want to pull off the big upset against Ohio State.

2. Johnny Johnson III-Wide Receiver

Johnson sits in the end zone as he celebrates a touchdown against Fresno State at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Johnny Johnson III did everything that Oregon needed from him. He was able to make big plays when they needed them the most. His first big play came on the 32-yard touchdown when he connected with Brown and was able to keep his feet in bounds after being given little room to work with. He held on as he slid into the endzone, to give the Ducks a 21-6 advantage.

He also made an important play on the eventual game-winning drive that would be capped off by Brown's touchdown run. He had a crucial catch on 1st and 17, dodging defenders and dashing along the sideline for another 32-yard gain.

That play brought them into Fresno State territory, and the Ducks would score just four plays after his momentum-swinging play.

Johnson III ended the day with three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He punctuated his senior experience by leading all receivers for the game.

It's also worth noting that he had added value on special teams Saturday, taking two kickoffs back for a total of 47 yards, with a long of 30.

3. CJ Verdell- Running Back

Brown hands off to Verdell against Fresno State on September 5, 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Verdell came up big when the Ducks needed big plays the most and powered through the defensive line to get critical first downs. He scored the opening touchdown for the Ducks this season when he barreled through the Fresno State defensive line and scored a hard-earned three-yard touchdown.

The junior would come up big to close the game as well. In the final drive of the football game, Verdell ran for 12 yards to get the first down which secured the game for the Ducks. His final run of the day was a hard fought five yards.

Verdell finished the game with 74 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown to pace the Oregon ground attack. Verdell will need to be dangerous against a Buckeyes team that allowed 203 rushing yards to Minnesota earlier this week.

This was a great game for him to find his footing before the big showdown in Big Ten country.

The Ducks now begin preparations for their trip to Ohio where they play the Buckeyes next Saturday at 9 am PST.

