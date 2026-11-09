Running Back Dierre Hill's Comments Speak Volumes to Oregon's Offensive Turnaround

With Oregon running back Jordon Davison sidelines, Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. needed to deliver in order for the team to have a chance at upsetting the then-ranked No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dierre Hill Jr. vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Hill responded with 13 carries for 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also catching four passes for 31 yards. His 48-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second half opened the doors to the Ducks' dominating win, increasing Oregon's lead to 17 points after erasing a 14-point deficit from the first quarter.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked after the game what might have prompted the offense's success against Ohio State, Hill pointed to the Ducks' practice:

"Really, our practice. It really starts in practice. I just feel like guys were a lot more dialed in, just a lot more energized, a lot more positive. We didn't have a lot of negative things going on around practice. Just everybody's dialing in a lot more harder than we did before. Leaning in on each other harder than we ever did," Hill said.

"It's the whole program. Obviously, you know, we can be and have been. There's times where we are player-led. But shout out to our coaches too. They play a huge, significant part in the success we have. And they do play a huge part. So I would say it's both for sure," he continued.

When talking about play-caller Jay Johnson, he spoke to the mentality that the Ducks are bringing to each play on offense.

"Honestly, just being free, honestly. I feel like we just plan. Obviously, you got to think, but not thinking too much, not making it harder than what it is, and just going out there playing, and knowing the guys we have and getting it to them."

The plan worked against Ohio State, and the Ducks could reach the College Football Playoff if the offense can stay on cue. Here's everything Hill said after the win over the Buckeyes:

On the Offense's Progress

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, just sticking to our plan. It's really easy. We've been through a lot of adversity. And one thing with us, we just dial into the process a little bit harder and stay focused and just stay with each other. And we did that and was able to succeed."

Oregon's Resilience

"Really just the brotherhood and just the connection. It just spreads throughout the whole room. You can just feel the positive energy, even though we're not getting the outcome we wanted at first. And, yeah, that's really it, just the brotherly connection we have and just knowing that we can be the team we want to be if we all dial into the process and not get beside each other, not get negative or anything like that."

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Dierre Hill Jr. Touchdown Rush

"Seeing them, they were light on the side I ran to. I knew I was going to have to make a guy miss, and my coach, Coach Samples, we work on those drills every day. So it was really just bread to the butter, me just trusting my rules and just trusting my abilities and letting my play speak for itself. Really just it goes back to practice, honestly. It really does. Practice how you play, and I feel like Coach is hard on us in practice, and it just translated over to the game for me to be the player I can be. Shout out my coach."

Reaction to Fake Punt, Matayo Uiagalelei's Hurdle

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei makes a catch on a fake punt as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, I was very shocked. It was very electric. We've never seen (Matayo) do something like that. For him to be that big and that size and for him to be able to just have the ability to do the thing he did. It was really crazy. It was amazing to see as a teammate."

Seeing Ohio State Fans Leave

"Obviously, you know, go through practice and it's very loud. We're expecting that chaos, but we like to stay calm in the chaos. We just try to stay calm and stay poised. And then, you know, the second half, whenever things started clicking a lot more for us, and we felt the crowd. It energized us even more."

"We knew we had them on the hills. And if the fans aren't in the game as much, then that affects the players a little bit. Especially us from being so far away on the West Coast, it was an amazing feeling. It really was because we had to shut them up. And my brothers, we stuck to the plan, and we did that."

Feeling Momentum Shifts in the Stadium

"Yes, for sure. And we used every inch of it and tried to just keep doing what we can do, and we did that."

Extra Motivation From Past Ohio State Games

"Not necessarily. Obviously, we know the history. I mean, I wasn't here in that time, but I was always an Oregon fan. So I felt some of that for me being a guy that wasn't here yet and me being here now. It was a feeling that I never wanted to feel playing. I mean, obviously I was on the fan side of it, but playing, I knew we had to get it, especially with all that's going on in college football right now. It was just a big moment, but we didn't get beside it.

"Obviously we know how the powerhouse this Ohio State is, but we didn't let that get beside us. And, yes, we kind of did use it as a fuel. I mean, as in, like, from the player's standpoint, not really as the coaches, we just, you know, stuck to our plan and make sure we just execute our plays. But, yeah, the players, I'd say we definitely did for sure."

Responding to Jordon Davison Injury

Oregon running back Jordon Davison makes a catch as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It sucks to see my guy go out. That definitely fired me up the whole week. Knowing that I wouldn't have, you know, zero (Jordon Davison) out there with us. But Brandon and Dink, tremendous guys, and they're just ready. Our whole room is, I can say, whenever their number’s called, we're all going to go out there and execute for our team at a high level and do the best we can. And I feel like they show that every time I get the opportunity to."

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