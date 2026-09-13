Cowboys vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1

It's time to get ready for the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, and we have a doozy ahead of us! It's an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

To celebrate the first SNF game of the 2026 NFL season, let's bet on a few players to find the end zone.

Cowboys vs. Giants Touchdown Bets for Sunday Night Football

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Isaiah Likely Anytime Touchdown (+285)

Odell Beckham Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+800)

George Pickens Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Not much separates George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, so let's bet on the receiver with the longer odds to score a touchdown in this game. This bet seems especially valuable when you consider that Pickens scored nine touchdowns last season, six more than Lamb. Let's bet on him to find the end zone at +155.

Isaiah Likely Anytime Touchdown (+285)

Isaiah Likely came over from Baltimore to New York with John Harbaugh, so you know that the Giants' new head coach trusts his tight end quite a bit. With this being each of their first games for the Giants, I expect Harbaugh to lean on his familiar player and draw up plenty of offensive plays for him, especially in the red zone.

Odell Beckham Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+800)

We're yet to find out how much Odell Beckham Jr. will actually be involved in the Giants' offense this season, but what a moment it would be on Sunday Night Football if OBJ scores a touchdown in his return to MetLife Stadium in prime time? For the entertainment factor alone, it's worth a sprinkle at 8-1.

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