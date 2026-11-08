Oregon Ducks Play Calling Makes a Statement Against Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks took care of business on the road against No. 12 Ohio State, winning 41-28 while also keeping their Big Ten title hopes and College Football Playoff chances alive. After a slow start in the first quarter, Oregon trailed 14-0. However, the second quarter was a different story for the Ducks offense, as well as the defense.

The play calling from Oregon analyst Jay Johnson shined on Saturday night on the road against the Buckeyes as Oregon scored 41 points against an Ohio State offense that typically surrenders 15.5 points per game, good for No. 12 nationally.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Play Calling Success

After settling for a field goal, Oregon coach Dan Lanning rolled the dice on a fake punt pass that set up the Ducks' first touchdown of the game. After the 30-yard gain on a pass from defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti to fellow defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola found tight end Jamari Johnson for a 15-yard strike. Following two incompletions, Raiola found Dierre Hill Jr. over the middle for 20 yards, converting a long third down and setting up a touchdown run from Hill.

Later in the second quarter, the Ducks used a timely screen pass to running back Brandon Smith for 31 yards, eventually setting up a touchdown on a sneak play from Johnson lining up under center in a rather unique formation.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The third quarter was a similar story as the Ducks scored 14 more unanswered. Timely screen calls worked in Oregon's favor, and Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore put in another impressive performance. Including a one-handed catch in the end zone in the second half, Moore came up with a pivotal block on another touchdown run from Hill to start the third quarter.

The Ducks received the second-half kickoff, and Oregon scored on a five-play, 75-yard drive. A 13-yard completion between Raiola and receiver Jalen Lott started off the drive, and after a roughing the passer penalty on Ohio State, Hill Jr. rushed for a 48-yard touchdown to give Oregon a 24-14 lead.

Oregon Ducks Upset Implications

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The play calling seemed to keep the Ohio State defense on its toes as Oregon moved the ball effectively. The Ducks finished the game with an average of 3.3 yards per carry and 7.0 yards per pass attempt. Perhaps the biggest accomplishment was Oregon's offense sending a majority of Ohio State Buckeyes fans home early out of The Horseshoe.

The Ducks defense certainly did its part, forcing a turnover on downs on four consecutive drives in the second half for the Buckeyes offense and backup quarterback Luke Fahey. Oregon's secondary also did a relatively good job containing Ohio State's star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith finished with seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

Smith and Fahey connected on a 57-yard completion in the final minutes to set up Ohio State's final drive, picking up a late touchdown.

How will the win impacts Oregon positioning in the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings?

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