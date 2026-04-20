Dillon Thieneman Bringing Two Oregon Coaches To NFL Draft Green Room

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton revealed that he will be at the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in support of former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

After Monday's spring practice at Oregon, Hampton confirmed that Thieneman will be in the green room at the NFL Draft and that Thieneman invited Hampton as well as Ducks director of speed and performance Kyle Bolton to the draft.

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What Chris Hampton Said About Attending NFL Draft

"For me, personally, this is the greatest joy I get as a coach when I see these guys reach their goals and aspirations," Hampton said. "That's really why I coach. How can I help these guys get to where they want to go? And so to see Dillon (Thieneman) get his name called and a bunch of other guys, hopefully Jadon Canady, you know, we've got a bunch of guys, Bryce Boettcher, get their name called, man, it brings me joy."

"And I'm actually going. He's invited me to go with him to Pittsburgh, so it'll be my first time in the green room. I'm fired up. Coach Bolton, Kyle Bolton and I are both going. We're leaving here on Wednesday, heading to Pittsburgh to see him. So hopefully he gets his name called early in round one," said Hampton.

As mentioned by Hampton, Thieneman is one of many Oregon prospects expected to hear their names called throughout the course of the draft. However, Thieneman is one of the few former Ducks (the other being tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq) who will likely be selected on Thursday night in the first round.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first week of April, the NFL announced a list of 16 prospects (mainly projected first-round picks) that were planning to attend the NFL Draft, watch from the green room, and ultimately receive their jersey on stage from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Thieneman was not on the list of attendees released by the NFL, but Hampton seemingly confirmed that the former Oregon safety will be in Pittsburgh for the first round.

Oregon Ducks in the NFL Draft

Alongside Thieneman, the other former Duck defenders hoping to hear their names called during the draft include defensive back Jadon Canady and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. On the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and wide receiver Malik Benson could be picked in the later rounds of the draft.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon has continually increased the number of Ducks drafted under coach Dan Lanning, but the 2026 NFL Draft might buck the trend. Setting a program record for a third consecutive year is likely out of reach, and it can be partially explained by the return of draft-eligible juniors.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made the most noteworthy decision to forgo the NFL Draft as a projected first-round pick, but other key pieces on Oregon's roster are coming back for 2026: defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti, A'Mauri Washington, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

While those athletes will have to wait until the 2027 NFL Draft, Oregon fans can tune in on Thursday to see Hampton supporting Thieneman at the 2026 NFL Draft.

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