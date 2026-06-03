Two NFL Rookies Have Clear Path To Early Impact From Oregon

The Oregon Ducks were well represented in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be well represented when it comes to the NFL's 2026 rookie class. Among all of the rookies in the class from the Oregon Ducks program, these two players have a clear path to make an early impact.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End, New York Jets

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The player who is most likely to make an immediate impact for their new NFL team following the draft is Kenyon Sadiq when it comes to the offensive side of the football. Sadiq was one of the offseason risers, as he made a name for himself at the combine. He measured well, but where he made his stock rise was at the 40-yard-dash, when he finished with a time that was officially 4.39. That time is the fastest by a tight end at the combine since 2003.

Sadiq is coming into a system where he will likely see the field, but won't be a clear-cut starter. He is joining last year's starter, Mason Taylor, who is very gifted when it comes to the pass game.

But the Jets drafted spent a first round pick on Sadiq based on what he proved with the Ducks. Luckily for the Jets, Sadiq proved at Oregon that his run-blocking is good enough to use him in tight formations and 12 personnel. This will allow both players to be on the field at the same time, although Sadiq's unique speed and route running will allow him to make an immediate impact in the passing game.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his final season at Oregon, Sadiq finished with 51 receptions for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns as one of the main targets for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. He lined up nearly everywhere on the field, and his versatility should translate to early playing time in the NFL.

Dillon Thieneman, Safety, Chicago Bears

The player who is most likely to see the field in year one and be an immediate impact among all Oregon Ducks who left for the NFL Draft is Dillon Theineman, the second safety selected in the draft. Although he was a top safety selected, he slipped further than he was previously projected. He was previously projected to be selected by the Vikings but fell to Chicago at No. 25 overall.

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Thieneman will likely see the field quickly because of his ability to play all over the field. He is someone who can play in the box and around the box. He can also play in the slot if he is needed, which is why he was previously compared to Kyle Hamilton from the Baltimore Ravens. Thieneman is filling a needed safety role and is bound to be a starter in his first year in the NFL.

If he plays remotely close coverage to his college days, then he will be one of the premier safeties for years to come.

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