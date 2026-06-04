Oregon Rookies Get Good and Bad NFL News Before Training Camp

The Oregon Ducks have seven rookies preparing for their first NFL training camps. While the "ProDucks" are competing all across the league... There is some good and some bad news as they look to transition into the NFL.

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jadon Canady are all in the news.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Kenyon Sadiq - Round 1, Pick 16 (New York Jets)

As if his 2025 season wasn't impressive enough, Sadiq played through an injury during his final season with Oregon. Sadiq went through a minor procedure for a hernia injury that Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Sadiq knew about entering the 2025 season with the Ducks.

The latest update after Sadiq's procedure is that he is not participating in the the Jets' organized team activities but is still present, doing his best to learn from the sideline. Sadiq's dedication to take mental reps while he rehabs from the hernia injury comes to no surprise from Ducks fans who watched him play through a lower body injury during the 2025 season.

Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq- out but still actively learning & watching



Expected to be good to go by training camp#Jets | 🎥 @jetswhispers pic.twitter.com/r2uaS6atEH — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) June 2, 2026

Good news is, the timing of Sadiq's hernia procedure will align well for him to participate for NFL training camp in July.

After being selected in the first round, Sadiq became the first Oregon tight end to reach that milestone since Russ Francis was taken No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Dillon Thieneman - Round 1, Pick 25 (Chicago Bears)

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Thienemen wow'd during his one season in Eugene. Now, as his football career continues, Ducks fans are excited to see how he fits in with coach Ben Johnson's Bears.

The Bears posted a video of Thienemen from practice that shows off his athletic ability, rallying a Chicago fan base that hopes he starts right away. However, the ProDuck was seen working with the second-team defense at practice, so it looks like Chicago is going to make Thienemen earn his rise on the depth chart.

Thienemen embraced challenges during his time in Eugene, ranked second among Ducks with 96 total tackles while adding 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and five pass breakups. His highlights will be remembered for many years to come, as his intereception in double overtime clinched a thrilling win at No. 3 Penn State.

Emmanuel Pregnon - Round 3, Pick 88 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon was the third Duck drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft after becoming a key piece in Oregon's dominant offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit. Pregnon allowed just five pressures and one sack in 445 pass-blocking opportunities.

How will his game translate to the NFL?

Pregnon made it clear he feels he can make an impact "right now" with the Jaguars.

Emmanuel Pregnon is ready to make an impact “right now” for the #Jaguars. @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/pdbWl94KcS — Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) May 11, 2026

He also is turning the head of coach Liam Coen, who was impressed with his size and big, strong hands during Jacksonville's OTAs. Once the Jaguars put the pads on, Pregnon has a chance to further make an impression on his new team.

Jadon Canady - Round 4, Pick 109 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a Kansas City Chiefs fan and now another one of his Ducks is joining the team. The latest from the Chiefs is that Canady is hopping in the competition to start right away at nickel.

Canady finished 2025 with 39 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups and a forced fumble. He handled a Ducks competition after transferring from Ole Miss ... maybe that experience will help him again emerge on top of the depth chart.

Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub also stated that Canady will playing all four phases in special teams, right away. Toub also highlighted Canady's versatility, saying he can play any position on kick return, except returner.

.@ByNateTaylor “We have a true competition at nickel”



Regarding OTA’s it will be between

Kader Kohou, Jadon Canady, and Chris Roland-Wallace.



Via @TheFan965 pic.twitter.com/3ZqSXMM4MG — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) May 31, 2026

Oregon Ducks in NFL

As the NFL season inches closer, it will be exciting to see which Ducks rookies have a chance to make a quick impact.

Ducks fans are getting used to seeing their fan-favorites suit up on Sunday's as Oregon has now had at least six players taken in the NFL Draft in each of the last four years.

Under Lanning, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft in back to back seasons in 2025 and 2024... And perhaps the 2027 NFL Draft will again shatter Oregon's record.

There have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.

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