Dillon Thieneman Brings Oregon Swagger To NFL Draft

Safety Dillon Thieneman made a big statement at the NFL Draft.

The former Oregon Ducks star was among the small group of athletes invited to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and he's turning heads with his arrival, his outfit and his green room walk to hug NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He brought two Oregon coaches with him to put his Ducks swagger on full display.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is not a routine occurrence for an Oregon Duck. Before this year, the Ducks had had seven first-round selections in the last six years but only two of those picks actually attended the draft.

Former Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux was a green room headliner in 2022 before going No. 5 to the New York Giants, while Christian Gonzalez attended the following year and went No. 17 to the New England Patriots.

Dillon Thieneman's Swag Gets Called Out At NFL Draft

Making a case as a best-dressed prospect, Thieneman walked the red carpet in a beige suit and paisley pink pocket square. He oozed confidence in aviator-type sunglasses and what looked like a Breitling watch.

Barstool Sports shared a video from Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus with the caption, "Dillon Thieneman might be the swaggiest man in America."

NFL Draft green room ➡️ hugging Roger Goodell



That's gotta be the best (long) walk of his life??



Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman was taken No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears.#GoDucks #ProDucks https://t.co/5gPntGxPKc pic.twitter.com/4f7DX0I5Au — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 24, 2026

As Thieneman waited for his name to be called in the green room, the spotlight showed his every move, with a camera on his interactions with family to his first reaction when the phone rang - these are moments that often define a player’s draft night just as much as the selection itself. Thieneman was joined by his family.

When the Chicago Bears drafted Thieneman No. 25 overall, it surprised some that he was still on the board. However, the Purdue transfer was all smiles as he made the walk down the hallway to put on his Chicago hat and greet the fans at the draft and Goodell.

It will be an evening to remember for Thieneman. It reinforces how fast his stock has risen from Purdue to his transfer to Oregon. It also signals that he could be one of the NFL's next stars, as an invite often indicates the league's belief in him as an early pick.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman poses with his parents Ken and Shannon Thieneman on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Oregon’s streak of consecutive years with a first-round pick has reached seven, with Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq giving the Ducks nine total first-round selections during that span. Thieneman was drafted by the Bears with the No. 25 pick and Sadiq was selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets.

It is the first time in program history the Ducks have had multiple first-round picks in back-to-back years, after Derrick Harmon and Josh Conerly Jr. both were picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman is selected by the Chicago Bears as the number 25 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thieneman is the first Duck to be selected by the Bears in the first round since offensive lineman Kyle Long in 2013.

Dillon Thieneman Brings Oregon Coaches To NFL Draft

Ducks fefensive coordinator Chris Hampton and Oregon's director of speed and performance Kyle Bolton both joined Thieneman at the draft, adding to the Ducks group. It's a special moment for the Ducks coaches too, who made the trip during Oregon's spring football practices.

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

"For me, personally, this is the greatest joy I get as a coach when I see these guys reach their goals and aspirations," Hampton said. "That's really why I coach. How can I help these guys get to where they want to go?"

"And I'm actually going. He's invited me to go with him to Pittsburgh, so it'll be my first time in the green room. I'm fired up. Coach Bolton, Kyle Bolton and I are both going. We're leaving here on Wednesday, heading to Pittsburgh to see him. So hopefully he gets his name called early in round one," said Hampton.

Hampton was correct.

It's a busy weekend for the Ducks and the coaching staff, as Oregon hosts its annual spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT.

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