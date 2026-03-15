Drew Mehringer Gets Real About Oregon's New Quarterbacks Coach, Koa Ka'ai

Last season, the Oregon Ducks offense led by quarterback Dante Moore was one of the most high-powered units in college football. Oregon’s offense helped lead the Ducks to a 13-2 overall record and make a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Former offensive coordinator Will Stein was the conductor of Oregon’s offense and played a pivotal role in the development of Moore at quarterback. With Stein off to Kentucky and Moore deciding to return, Drew Mehringer takes over as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator.

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Mehringer was Oregon’s former tight ends coach before becoming the Ducks' offensive coordinator following the departure of Stein, he is confident that Koa Ka’ai’s leadership will lead to more success.

Following Oregon’s spring practice on Saturday, Mehringer spoke very confidently about Ka’ai and his new role as the Ducks' quarterbacks coach. Here’s what Mehringer had to say as Oregon concluded its first week of spring practice.

What Drew Mehringer Said About Koa Ka'ai

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Koa is a stud. I’ve been fortunate to be around some good young coaches. So, a guy that was working here for a little while that had worked with me a few different stops, Jordan Salkin, who’s now the assistant quarterbacks coach, I think he’s assistant quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Mehringer.

“You get calls from people, whether they’re media or agents or whatever, and like, ‘Who’s the next young guy?’ That we don’t know yet. And I thought Jordan was one of those guys, and I think Koa is one of those guys. Koa is really, really intelligent," Mehringer continued.

“Koa is a very, very hard worker. And I think he has an incredible balance in being firm but not making the guys tense. And you want that with the quarterback. You want them to have structure, like you can’t just be, ‘Hey, just get out here and let’s figure it out on the move, willy nilly," Mehringer said.

What Impact Will Ka'ai Have On Dante Moore?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made what was received as a mature decision to return for another season. Moore returns to a team filled with national championship aspirations and as one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

In his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks in 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Entering next season, Moore looks to cut down on turnovers and further his development as Oregon’s starting quarterback.

How Ka’ai plays in Moore’s continued development will be interesting for Oregon fans to watch. Oregon will host its annual spring game on Apr. 25 at 1 p.m. PT, with fans being able to watch on the Big Ten Network. Oregon's spring game will be an early indication of how the Ducks look on both sides of the football heading into the summer months.