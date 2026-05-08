Three Players Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Must Trust Entering Next Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season, their fifth under coach Dan Lanning, with one of the most talented rosters in college football. Looking to secure their first national championship in program history, several players, in addition to star quarterback Dante Moore, who will play a crucial role in the Ducks achieving that goal, an accomplishment they desperately covet.

There are several players Lanning will rely on for both sides of Oregon’s football roster next season to reach their national championship aspirations. Here are the three players Lanning looks to trust next season, other than Moore.

Evan Stewart

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is back and looking for a bounce-back season after recovering from a right knee injury. Before missing the entire 2025 season, Stewart recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and a touchdown in a year where Oregon had an undefeated regular season.

Back at full strength, Stewart looks to be a leading receiver for the Ducks' offense and play a crucial role in Oregon’s goal of winning the national championship. Oregon’s wide receiver group, which also includes Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season, rivaling that of Ohio State’s, and that’s because of Stewart’s talent.

Jordon Davison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon’s running back trio of Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, and Dierre Hill Jr. had a remarkable impact on the Ducks' offensive success last season. With Whittington now off to the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, Lanning now turns to Davison to lead Oregon’s rushing attack.

Last season, Davison was the Ducks' second leading rusher, recording 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. With new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, following the departure of Will Stein to the Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon looks to continue its success with a consistent running game.

Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the brightest young stars on Oregon’s roster is rising sophomore defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., who looks to be one of the top leaders for the Ducks' defense next season. In his freshman season with the Ducks, Finney Jr. recorded 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

One of his best performances of the season came in Oregon’s dominating 23-0 shutout win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl. In the win, Finney collected six total tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in a dominating performance by Oregon’s defense.

With new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and Oregon prepared to face a difficult 2026 Big Ten schedule featuring marquee road matchups against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7), Lanning is relying on Finney to step up in key moments for the Ducks' defense next season.

Oregon is scheduled to begin its chase for a national championship when they open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos.

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