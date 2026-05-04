Four Oregon Ducks Stars Already Projected as Top Picks in the NFL Draft

The dust has settled from the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean that it's too early to look ahead to 2027. After a 2026 NFL Draft that featured two Oregon players selected in the first round, tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16 overall to New York Jets) and safety Dillon Thieneman (No. 25 overall to Chicago Bears), the Ducks could again have multiple stars taken early in 2027.

During every season with coach Dan Lanning and for seven consecutive years, Oregon has had a player selected in the first round of the draft. The streak started in 2020 when the Los Angeles Chargers took former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

That streak is likely to continue in the 2027 NFL Draft, as, according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid’s early 2027 NFL mock draft, multiple Oregon players could be selected in the first round. Here are the Ducks' stars that are projected to be selected in the first round in 2027.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is projected to reunite with Sadiq as the Jets will take him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2027 draft, according to Reid's projection. Much like last year, before deciding to return to Oregon for another season, Moore should be projected as a top-five pick throughout the season and could very well make a strong case for the No. 1 spot by season’s end.

Moore returns to Oregon with the potential to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history, a goal they came two games short of accomplishing last season.

Last season with Oregon, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moore looks to build off that this season and be one of the top passing leaders in college football.

Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Sadiq gone, Oregon has another star at the tight end who will be just as impactful: Jamari Johnson. In his first season with the Ducks after transferring from Louisville, Johnson collected 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the year among Oregon's top receiving leaders.

This offseason, Johnson had the opportunity to declare for the league, but decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Eugene for his junior season.

Entering the 2026 season, Johnson is expected to take a huge step forward with Sadiq gone, which could put him in a position as a higher draft pick. According to Reid, the Minnesota Vikings are projected to take Johnson with the No. 13 overall pick in next year’s draft.

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Tackle

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expected to be a critical piece to Oregon’s defense next season, defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington is projected to go No. 20 to the Denver Broncos, reuniting him with former teammate quarterback Bo Nix.

During his three seasons with the Ducks, Washington has been one of Oregon’s top leaders on their defensive line. Last season, Washington recorded 33 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Oregon has several impactful returners on its defensive line entering the 2026 season, and Washington is one of them.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In addition to Washington, one of the top players on Oregon’s defensive line is Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who is projected to be the last pick in the first round at No. 32 overall to the Los Angeles Rams in Reid's mock draft. This is assuming, of course, that the Rams win the Super Bowl next season.

In his three seasons with Oregon, Uiagalelei has collected 90 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception.

Uiagalelei has become a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, especially with his ability to create pressure. This is a skill that Oregon’s defense will look to excel in next season in several of its marquee Big Ten matchups.

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