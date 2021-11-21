Oregon's Playoff Hopes Die in Salt Lake City with Embarrassing 38-7 Loss to Utah

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous performance from start to finish in Salt Lake City to en route to a 38-7 loss that destroys their chances at the College Football Playoff. What's more, the loss means a Pac-12 North championship up in the air.

The Utah Utes dominated, in every way. A way that we've not seen a Mario Cristobal team get dominated in the four years he's been the coach here in Eugene.

The teams traded punts to begin the game, but it was quickly apparent that Utah came out as the more physical football team in the first half, as the Utes were able to run the football on the Ducks' defense early. The Ducks' special teams then became an issue allowing a blocked field goal to keep the lead 7-0.

Oregon’s defense continued to get run over by the Utes’ attack, again getting dominated in the trenches. The Utes went up 21-0 before you knew it and then before the half Oregon had poor clock management, forcing a Ducks punt to give Utah the ball back with 11 seconds left in the first half. Britain Covey took the punt to the house and gave Utah a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Oregon came out with a touchdown drive of their own in the second half, but that was the only touchdown they had all night. Devon Williams got open for the touchdown pass from Brown, which put the Ducks on the board. The rest of the game was more of the same from the first half. Utter domination from Utah.

A few other notes for the Ducks, they had multiple injuries to keep an eye on going forward in this game, as Verone McKinley III went out and did not return with an injury. Also, Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd, and DJ Johnson all missed the game. Anthony Brown was also roughed up pretty good tonight, but grinded out the game anyway.

Oregon can still clinch the Pac-12 North with an Arizona State win Saturday over Oregon State. If that's the case, then Oregon would face this same Utah team again in two weeks. If that's the case, the Ducks have a lot of soul searching to do in that time. Tonight might just be the worst loss of the Mario Cristobal era so far in Eugene.

You may also like

Verone McKinley exits Utah game with injury

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE