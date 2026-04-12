Evan Stewart Gets Real About His Mentality Returning From Injury

Missing the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart returns to the Ducks healthy and with a mentality that fans hope leads to a national championship.

Following Saturday's spring practice, Stewart spoke on his return from injury and the mentality he's taking into a highly anticipated 2026 season for the Ducks.

What Evan Stewart Said:

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His Mentality Returning From Injury:

“It’s do or die for me, I mean, I had a year to sit, of course I see all the out noise, but I never let it factor. I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that I can be the best football player that I can be for the Oregon Ducks and for myself, just because I feel like I really owe it to myself to really prove that I can do what I do,” said Stewart.

Returning From Injury:

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a big catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“It’s very exciting being back out there with the guys. Last year gave me a chance to sit back and finally get to watch instead of playing. Freshman year, I hit the ground running, starting at Texas A&M. That was my first year really getting to sit back and watch college football. It was fun to cheer my teammates on and just take in the full experience with them and watching them achieve things they would talk about in team meetings, and then being a part of the team meetings, because I couldn’t be on the field,” said Stewart.

Low Points Of Being Injured:

"If I’m being honest, I never really had a low point, but I would say the biggest thing that really honed in on me was having patience because I was more of a 'I get up, I like to do things, I train a lot, even when I’m training, I still like to do a lot of activities.' Me not being able to drive and being able to just go down the stairs or play the game. It was just a real tough thing with patience and time, knowing that in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, I’ll get to do this. I never tried to get too low and see the best in it,” said Stewart.

If He’s 100 Percent Healthy:

“I know I’m not 100, but I will say this, I’m better than what I was in my opinion. I’m just trying to hone in and keep continuing to build myself up to that 100, but when you look at it, I can’t tell the difference honestly, but it’s pretty fun getting to build that up and trying to see it on a day-to-day basis of where I’m at, how I feel,” said Stewart.

On Deciding to Return to Oregon:

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Aamir Hall (12) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“It was an automatic coming back. I see myself as a highly talented player. I think I can bring a lot to the table, and the thing is, I’ve got to showcase it, and I know it. It was really kind of a no-brainer, honestly, especially with Dante being the quarterback that he is and the team that we have. Honestly, it was just coming back with the guys. I saw it as an opportunity to be better. We still haven’t gotten to that top goal, and I’m trying to help them accomplish it, and I know I can help,” said Stewart.