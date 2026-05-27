NFL Evaluation Gives Clear Assessment of Dante Moore's Weaknesses

One of the biggest headlines going into the 2026 Oregon Ducks football season is the return of former starting quarterback Dante Moore, who was projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft before making a to-the-buzzer decision to come back to Eugene.

Though Moore's experience and continued development bring a big upside for the Ducks entering their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, there are also a few critics Moore must face upon his return to Autzen Stadium.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Evaluated Weaknesses

In an article for ESPN, Jordan Reid evaluated each NFL Draft quarterback hopeful for the 2027 class. Reid wrote that Moore's biggest weaknesses lie in his consistency and mentality. When facing defenses that can penetrate the line quicker than most, Moore begins to psych himself out of his progressions and overthrow the ball.

Reid pointed to Moore's sped-up process and diminishing effectiveness on plays that went askew.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Passing History From 2025

When looking at Oregon's 2025 game statistics against weaker opponents, Moore's ability to execute deeper passes is evident.

During Oregon's 56-10 victory on the road against Rutgers (Moore plugged in a 75 percent overall accuracy during this game), Moore clocked in a clear 80 percent accuracy in 10 deep passing attempts, with three of his four touchdown passes being over 10 yards.

In Oregon's Peach Bowl 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, Moore completed an overall 62 percent accuracy, with only 25 percent of eight passes made in the deep field, and 36 percent of 11 mid-length passes. This illustrates Reid's point, showing that the more the pocket is penetrated, the more Moore goes for less accurate passes.

"Several times on tape, Moore was too patient and not aggressive enough, passing over open targets in deeper parts of the field for more comfortable throws underneath," Reid mentioned.

Serena Acosta, left, of the United States Coast Guard, exchanges a gift with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning for More Development

It's not all critiques for Moore, who has been listed at the top of several major publications' most anticipated returning quarterbacks for the 2026 season list. Reid also applauded the incoming junior for his playbook knowledge and veteran status.

Entering the 2026 season, Moore has 20 total starts on his docket, which shows a maturity that's about to get even more field time. That experience and quick learning capabilities are shining signs for NFL scouts. Reid even called him an underrated athlete and cited his footwork and release as aspects of his game where he's a natural.

Speaking of Moore's ground game, the quarterback put up 158 total yards in the 2025 season off 73 attempts with two touchdowns to boot. Looking at Moore's freshman season at UCLA (which, granted, Moore had a much weaker offensive line backing him up), his 2025 numbers are a big improvement.

Moore's critiques come down to increasing his maturity and composure in the pocket under pressure. Both of those aspects can be improved with in-game experience, which is likely why Moore returned to Oregon in the first place. The future 2027 NFL Draft prospect is prepping his skills to have a better shot up the boards when spring comes back around.

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