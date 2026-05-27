NFL Evaluation Gives Clear Assessment of Dante Moore's Weaknesses
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One of the biggest headlines going into the 2026 Oregon Ducks football season is the return of former starting quarterback Dante Moore, who was projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft before making a to-the-buzzer decision to come back to Eugene.
Though Moore's experience and continued development bring a big upside for the Ducks entering their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, there are also a few critics Moore must face upon his return to Autzen Stadium.
Dante Moore's Evaluated Weaknesses
In an article for ESPN, Jordan Reid evaluated each NFL Draft quarterback hopeful for the 2027 class. Reid wrote that Moore's biggest weaknesses lie in his consistency and mentality. When facing defenses that can penetrate the line quicker than most, Moore begins to psych himself out of his progressions and overthrow the ball.
Reid pointed to Moore's sped-up process and diminishing effectiveness on plays that went askew.
Dante Moore's Passing History From 2025
When looking at Oregon's 2025 game statistics against weaker opponents, Moore's ability to execute deeper passes is evident.
During Oregon's 56-10 victory on the road against Rutgers (Moore plugged in a 75 percent overall accuracy during this game), Moore clocked in a clear 80 percent accuracy in 10 deep passing attempts, with three of his four touchdown passes being over 10 yards.
In Oregon's Peach Bowl 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, Moore completed an overall 62 percent accuracy, with only 25 percent of eight passes made in the deep field, and 36 percent of 11 mid-length passes. This illustrates Reid's point, showing that the more the pocket is penetrated, the more Moore goes for less accurate passes.
"Several times on tape, Moore was too patient and not aggressive enough, passing over open targets in deeper parts of the field for more comfortable throws underneath," Reid mentioned.
Returning for More Development
It's not all critiques for Moore, who has been listed at the top of several major publications' most anticipated returning quarterbacks for the 2026 season list. Reid also applauded the incoming junior for his playbook knowledge and veteran status.
Entering the 2026 season, Moore has 20 total starts on his docket, which shows a maturity that's about to get even more field time. That experience and quick learning capabilities are shining signs for NFL scouts. Reid even called him an underrated athlete and cited his footwork and release as aspects of his game where he's a natural.
Speaking of Moore's ground game, the quarterback put up 158 total yards in the 2025 season off 73 attempts with two touchdowns to boot. Looking at Moore's freshman season at UCLA (which, granted, Moore had a much weaker offensive line backing him up), his 2025 numbers are a big improvement.
Moore's critiques come down to increasing his maturity and composure in the pocket under pressure. Both of those aspects can be improved with in-game experience, which is likely why Moore returned to Oregon in the first place. The future 2027 NFL Draft prospect is prepping his skills to have a better shot up the boards when spring comes back around.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.