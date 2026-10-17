Evan Stewart Headlines Oregon Injury Report as Nebraska Game Looms

For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Oregon Ducks will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. The Ducks (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) must bounce back with a win over the Cornhuskers to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, as Oregon is outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022, midway through October.

With two losses against ranked opponents, the No. 12 UCLA Bruins and No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Ducks need to win out to be considered for a spot in the 12-team CFP bracket.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition, with starting quarterback Dante Moore out for the second consecutive game with a concussion, injury concerns continue to mount for the Ducks, especially on offense. Here’s a look at the Ducks' injuries, per Friday’s Big Ten availability report.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Simeon Price, running back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Trent Ferguson, offensiveline

Doubtful

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Probable

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Oregon Ducks Offensive Injury Concerns

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is listed as out for Oregon’s matchup against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. The sophomore wide receiver, who entered the 2026 season with a chance to take a major step forward for the Ducks offense, has been out since Oregon’s 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18 with a broken foot.

The Ducks also suffered another injury blow to wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s contest with the Cornhuskers. Stewart’s injury for Saturday’s game is currently undisclosed.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With these injuries, wide receivers Messiah Hampton and Dakorien Moore will need to step up for the Ducks. Oregon also looks to get tight end Jamari Johnson more involved, as he had one catch for 13 yards in the 17-15 loss to the Bruins.

Whether the Ducks' starting quarterback against the Cornhuskers is Dylan Raiola or Brock Thomas, getting Johnson more involved could be a difference-maker for Oregon’s offense in the efforts to defeat Nebraska.

Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Saturday night’s matchup against the Cornhuskers, the Ducks are seven-point favorites, according to the recent DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Cornhuskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off a near-upset win over the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Replacing Raiola, UNLV Rebels transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea has done a spectacular job as the Cornhuskers new starter. Through six games this season, Colandrea has thrown for 1,406 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Colandrea has shown his talent both as a passer and a runner, and on Saturday night against the Ducks, he’ll look to showcase both skills as the Cornhuskers aim to pull off the road upset against their former star quarterback.

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the start of the season, the Ducks have improved in their ability to get to the quarterback, something they look to continue Saturday night against the Cornhuskers and could be the difference in a tightly contested matchup.

The Ducks and Cornhuskers kick off at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX. Oregon hasn’t lost two straight home games since October of 2002. Those losses came against the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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