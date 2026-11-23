EUGENE - Everybody loves a comeback story. The No. 13 Oregon Ducks have a unique one.

The Ducks are fresh off a 45-7 road win at Michigan State on a short week. Oregon has won four straight and has become a darling of the College Football Playoff conversation.

After the Ducks' third loss of the season four weeks ago, they had only a four percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. Now, Oregon has the best Playoff odds in the Big Ten at 62 percent, per ESPN's playoff predictor.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

It's all fun to talk about, but there's a huge caveat: rivalry week. Oregon has to beat Washington for this Cinderella story to come true, and the Huskies just knocked off No. 6 Indiana in overtime. They'd love nothing more than to play the evil stepmother who keeps the Ducks from the ball.

So what's the bigger story? Oregon turned a 4-3 start into a four-game winning streak, and five numbers show what's powering its College Football Playoff push before the Washington finale.

Here's what makes it remarkable: Several of these were Oregon's biggest weaknesses early in the season. Now they're strengths. At 4-3, it would have been easy for the Ducks to go "1, 2, 3, Cancun." Instead, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team kept buying in, and it shows.

1. New-look offense

Oregon has scored at least 30 points in all four games of the winning streak, and topped 40 in two of the last three. Four games ago is when Oregon made the switch to analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, after letting go of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. In Mehringer's last three games, Oregon averaged only 14 points.

oregon ducks receiver dakorien moore | oregon ducks on si darby winter

A little historical context, The Ducks are 29-0 under Dan Lanning when they reach 40. Since 2022, no team in the country has more 30-point games than Oregon's 52.

2. Dakorien Moore Surging

Oregon sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore has caught a touchdown in every game of the four-game winning streak. His nine touchdown catches are a career high and one short of Oregon's single-season top 10. Over the last five weeks, he has 42 catches for 446 yards.

Moore arrived as the nation's No. 1 wide receiver recruit and one of the highest-rated signees in Oregon history, and he's showing off his five-star talent. He also had belief in the Ducks when most did not. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus after the Illinois loss, Moore had a message to Ducks fans.

"Expect more explosive plays, expect more wins, and just expect to turn up with us on the sidelines, man," Dakorien said.

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3. Dylan Raiola Protecting the Football

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hasn't thrown an interception in five straight starts. He went 21-of-34 for 234 yards in East Lansing against Michigan State. With Raiola keeping drives alive, Oregon converted 10 of 15 third downs.

Raiola wasn't expected to be the starter for the Ducks this season. He transferred to Oregon after starting two seasons at Nebraska, knowing Dante Moore was likely the starter. That changed when Moore suffered a concussion against USC on Sept. 26, and Lanning has since said Moore isn't expected to return in 2026.

Raiola's first start didn't go as planned. He was benched as UCLA beat Oregon at home. Raiola was 6-of-19 passing for 43 yards with two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble. He shouldered the blame after that defeat.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

"The product we put out there, the product I put out there, I gotta live with that," Raiola said after the UCLA loss. "So I gotta own everything, take it on the chin, and move forward."

Raiola lost the starting job for one game, with former walk-on Brock Thomas starting against Nebraska. Raiola hasn't thrown an interception in his five starts since getting it back, showing a newfound ability to protect the football.

4. Ducks Defense On Fourth Down

Oregon's last three opponents are 0-for-9 on fourth down, and the Ducks haven't allowed more than seven points in either of their last two games. They've won 57 straight when holding opponents to seven or fewer.

It's a far cry from September. In a 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State on Sept. 12, Oregon gave up 554 yards.

The defense has done it shorthanded. Starting edge rusher Teitum Tuioti hurt his knee at Ohio State on Nov. 7, and Lanning said he is "done for the year." He had 5.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss, the team lead at the time. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei has picked up the slack. His 28 career sacks are 1.5 shy of Oregon's all-time record heading into the Washington game.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Offensive Line Continuity

Saving perhaps the most important for last. Oregon has started the same offensive line for five straight games: Fox Crader, Tommy Tofi, Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Douglas Utu and Gernorris Wilson. Laloulu anchors the group with 41 consecutive starts, 39 of them at center. Against Michigan State, the line paved the way for 188 rushing yards, Oregon's second-most this season.

The line was the offense's biggest question entering the season, and early on it looked like it. When Mehringer was fired, Oregon ranked 10th in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 145.4 yards per game. Freshman running back Brandon Smith's 121 yards at Michigan State made him the first Duck to rush for 100 yards in a game this season.

Oregon's comeback story gets one more chapter...

Next up? Rivalry week. The Ducks host the Washington Huskies on senior night in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 28. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

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