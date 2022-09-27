Skip to main content

Oregon OLB DJ Johnson has Targeting Appeal Denied Following Win Over Washington State

The Ducks will be without a key part of their defense in the first half against Stanford.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon will be without its sack leader to start this week's game against the Stanford Cardinal. On Monday, Dan Lanning said the outside linebacker's appeal of a targeting call that got him ejected against Washington State had been denied.

"It's been appealed and it's been denied," Lanning said during his weekly Monday press conference.

WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Stanford matchup following win over WSU

Johnson was called for targeting and ejected following his second sack of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward in the fourth quarter of last week's game. 

Lanning was clearly unhappy with the officiating despite coming away with a win in Pullman.

"There's a couple odd things that happened today that I'm looking forward to hearing explanations on," the head coach said following Saturday's win.

Now that the appeal has been denied Johnson will miss the first half of Oregon's upcoming game against the Stanford Cardinal. The pass rush hasn't been a strong suit for this defense through four games, but it's steadily improved each week, and Johnson leads the team with three sacks after recording two over the weekend.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Byron Cardwell Practice
Play
Football

The Latest Oregon Injury Updates as Ducks Prep for Stanford

How healthy are the Ducks heading into week 5?

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Washington State
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Previews Stanford Following WSU Win

The latest updates from Eugene as the Ducks prepare for the Cardinal.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix BYU Throw
Play
Football

Has Bo Nix Turned a New Leaf in Eugene?

The Auburn transfer has Oregon lighting up the scoreboard once again.

Ducks Digest

He wasn't the only player flagged on Saturday as Brandon Dorlus was penalized for roughing the passer after making contact with Ward's head during the game.

Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will now turn to players like Mase Funa, Dorlus, Bradyn Swinson, Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe to dial up some pressure against a Stanford team that is always a handful in the trenches.

READ MORE: The latest Oregon injury updates as Ducks prep for Stanford

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Byron Cardwell Practice
Football

The Latest Oregon Injury Updates as Ducks Prep for Stanford

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Washington State
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Previews Stanford Following WSU Win

By Max Torres
Bo Nix BYU Throw
Football

Has Bo Nix Turned a New Leaf in Eugene?

By Max Torres
Mase Funa BYU
Football

Mase Funa Named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Arizona 2021
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Arizona

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Guts Out 44-41 Win Over WSU

By Max Torres
Spencer Fano Oregon Visit 4 Cropped
Recruiting

4-Star OT Spencer Fano Places Oregon in Final 4 Schools

By Max Torres
Casey Filkins Washington
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Odds

By Max Torres