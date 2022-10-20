The Oregon Ducks have beaten UCLA seven straight times when the teams meet in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have a 22-game home win streak in Autzen, one of the best in the country.

It's even supposed to rain on the visiting Bruins, further emphasizing the Ducks' home field advantage.

And yet, the No. 9 Bruins are the top-dog in the Pac-12 right now, and enter the game ranked above the Ducks. It feels like UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly has his best chance yet to beat his most famous employer on his fourth try.

If Kelly is successful, these players will be the reasons why.

1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson-Quarterback

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in his fifth and best year with the Bruins.

In Dorian Thompson-Robinson's five years at UCLA, he's lost to Oregon in all three contests. But, in all three of those games, Thompson-Robinson was either splitting some portion of time with another QB or was entirely absent.

Last season, DTR scored two touchdowns against the Ducks but was getting crushed by Kayvon Thibodeaux and was forced to exit the game on UCLA's last drive of the game down three points.

The backup Bruin quarterback came in, threw a pick to DJ James, and that was that.

DTR has been on a revenge tour this season, and certainly has Oregon circled on the calendar. This season he's upped his completion rate to 74.8%, more than a 12% increase on last year's total. Add in just two turnovers this season, and you're looking at the new-and-improved DTR -- a scary sight.

READ MORE: Dylan Williams calls Oregon a top school after decommitting from USc

2. Laiatu Latu-Linebacker

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Laiatu Latu (15) has recorded 4.5 sacks in the last three games.

UCLA has been dominant in the transfer portal, whether Coach Kelly admits it or not. The Bruins boast 20 starters from the transfer portal since 2020, and one of the most successful is linebacker Laiatu Latu.

Latu was somewhat of a risky pick-up for UCLA. Starting out at Washington, Latu played in 12 of 13 games in his true freshman season in 2019. The following two seasons, he didn't get any playing time as a Husky.

But Latu has been a revelation for the Bruins defense this season. His 1.08 sacks per game is tied for best in the nation, along with two multi-sack games this season, a forced fumble and a safety.

Latu is a true game-wrecker when coming for the QB.

3. Zach Charbonnet-Running Back

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Zach Charbonnet torched Utah for 198 rushing yards and a touchdown in his last game.

Zach Charbonnet is also a product of the transfer portal, starting his career with Michigan. But Charbonnet has been so successful at his new home, it feels like he's been burning defenses in the Bruin baby blue for many seasons.

Oregon did a fantastic job bottling up Charbonnet in last season's matchup, limiting the running back to 35 yards on 15 carries. Oregon allows the fewest rushing yards per game this season in the Pac-12, but that could change after Charbonnet gets a second look.

UCLA's star running back tops the Pac-12 with 123 rushing yards per game, along with six rushing touchdowns. In his last outing against Utah, Charbonnet had 198 yards and a score on the ground.

Charbonnet against Oregon's run defense could very well dictate which team wins on Saturday.

READ MORE: How to watch, stream and listen to No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

4. Darius Muasau-Linebacker

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Darius Muasau has been spectacular in his first season with UCLA.

Just behind Oregon, UCLA has the second-stingiest run defense in the Pac-12. UCLA gives up 99 rushing yards per game (Oregon gives up 98 yards per game), and a big reason is Darius Muasau and the linebacker corps.

Muasau is another transfer in his first year with UCLA after leaving Hawaii. But it's Muasau's fourth year of college football, and his experience is overwhelmingly apparent in the middle of the defense.

With 38 tackles, Muasau leads the team in the category. But last game was his best performance yet, forcing a fumble and picking off Utah quarterback Cameron Rising to go along with eight tackles.

Muasau is getting hot at the right time for the Bruins.

5. Jake Bobo-Wide Receiver

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jake Bobo is UCLA's top receiver after transferring from Duke.

A common theme among the players listed here is a break-out game that propelled UCLA to their huge wins over Washington and Utah -- and furthermore, their top-10 ranking.

And few players can claim more credit for the 40-32 win over Washington than wide receiver Jake Bobo -- a fifth-year who left Duke for UCLA in the offseason.

Coming into that matchup, all the storylines were about Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. being a sleeper to win the Heisman. Thompson-Robinson quieted those hopes, and inserted himself into the Heisman conversation by feeding Bobo all game.

Bobo ended with six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns -- a performance that single-handedly altered the game. On the season Bobo averages 16 yards per catch. At 6'5", Bobo's unique blend of size and speed makes him liable to break a big play any time he catches it.

READ MORE: Oregon recruiting visitor list for UCLA

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE