Four-Star Quarterback Makes Recruiting Announcement With Oregon, Kentucky, UCLA

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are moving forward after absorbing a massive loss to Oklahoma State, including keeping tabs on recruits despite taking the biggest upset of the young 2026 college football season.

Eventually, Oregon needs its future Dante Moore at quarterback. The Ducks took a big step there on Sept. 16, involving four-star quarterback recruit Josiah Boyd.

Oregon Winning Over Josiah Boyd

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd now has three universities he's focusing on moving forward amid his high-profile recruiting period.

Oregon rises as one of the trio of schools he's focusing on, confirming his decision to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals on Sept. 16. Boyd's decision also comes four days after the Ducks' 39-31 loss to the Big 12 representative Cowboys.

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Josiah Boyd is down to 3 Schools, source tells @Rivals



The 6’3 180 QB from Moreno Valley, CA is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/lIdhpN8YtO pic.twitter.com/9qXEkRhczl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 16, 2026

Boyd's decision is proof that coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai have worked diligently at making Boyd a high priority.

Plus, the trio has clearly created enough strong sales pitches to win over the ultra-talented quarterback, who ranks as Rivals' No. 2 overall passer for the Class of 2028.

Boyd can also help make up for two major recruiting losses already involving the Ducks. Oregon was in consideration for five-star quarterback Christopher Vargas. But the Massachusetts native chose the rival Ohio State Buckeyes instead over the summer. Meanwhile, past Ducks target out of Frisco, Texas, Trey Wright decided on the USC Trojans before the 2026 prep football season began.

How Landing Josiah Boyd Keeps Notable Trends Going for Oregon

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have made going after Inland Empire of California talent an annual habit, regardless of who the head coach is in Eugene.

"The I.E." continues to serve as a major hotbed for the Ducks and other power conference programs. The 2026 Ducks already feature wide receiver Dillon Greshman from Hemet, California.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Oregon clearly wants to keep its dual-threat quarterback pipeline alive post-Moore. The dual-threat Boyd has already racked up 898 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns in his varsity career, but entered the 2026 season carrying 42 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions.

Boyd throws with nice anticipation and delivers an above-average arc and spiral on the football field. He also knows when to get out of the pocket and hurt defenses with his legs. He's established himself as a rare top-five national talent out of Moreno Valley, as that city often gets overshadowed by Riverside, San Bernardino or Corona talent, the latter city being best known for Southern California powerhouse and annual Power Four conference hotbed Centennial High.

How Oregon Can Potentially Close Out Josiah Boyd

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

So Boyd is down to Oregon, UCLA and Kentucky, per Fawcett. The Bruins are the lone Big Ten Conference challenger to the Ducks, with coach Bob Chesney leading the efforts there. The Wildcats out of the SEC are running their version of the Oregon offense, thanks to ex-Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein serving as head coach.

Yet Oregon and Lanning's staff are presented with a huge opportunity ahead of the Portland State game set for Sept. 18.

That's because Boyd is flying up to Eugene to take in Autzen Stadium that evening, handing Oregon the chance to close out this recruiting deal immediately.

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