Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Portland State In Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - The No. 21 Oregon Ducks return to Autzen Stadium for a Friday night matchup with Portland State. After falling to 1-1, the Ducks have an opportunity to right the ship in front of their home crowd during their final nonconference game of the 2026 regular season.

It's an important game for Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore. Moore completed only 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards in the 39-31 upset loss to Oklahoma State after throwing for a career-high 378 yards in the opener. Portland State offers a chance to restore his rhythm before Big Ten play... and a looming date with the USC Trojans.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team perform for fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks look to respond to a deflating loss vs. the Cowboys, the Vikings are also searching for their first win under first-year coach Chris Fisk. The Vikings enter 0-3 under Fisk after finishing 1-11 in 2025.

Autzen Stadium is gaining a reputation as one of the most formidable for opponents to travel to, which much thanks to a fan base that knows how to turn up the volume. Each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule.

What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Autzen Stadium.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s last nonconference game of the season, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, TV information, betting odds and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene on Friday looks like great football-playing weather: a sunny day with a high of 79 degrees, and a clear night with a low of 51 degrees.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. Dan Lanning Can Earn His 50th Win



Lanning enters with a 49-9 record. A victory would make him the fourth Oregon coach to reach 50 wins. It's only his 59th game.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Oregon Has Never Lost a Friday Night Game at Autzen



The Ducks are a perfect 9-0 on Friday nights at Autzen, including 3-0 under Lanning. They can extend that streak to 10 straight.

3. Portland State Was Part of Oregon History Last Matchup



Oregon’s 81-7 win over Portland State in 2023 set the program’s modern-era scoring record and the Autzen Stadium scoring record. The 74-point margin was Oregon’s fourth-largest ever.

4. The Nation’s Longest Home Streak Is on the Line



Oregon has won 39 consecutive nonconference home games, the longest active streak in college football. The Ducks’ last such loss came against Boise State in 2008. After multiple Ducks' streaks came to an end in the Oklahoma State loss, extending this streak would be positive momentum.

5. Matayo Uiagalelei Is Closing In on Oregon History



Uiagalelei has 19.5 career sacks. Another half-sack would make him only the seventh player in Oregon history to reach 20.

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (1-1) and PORTLAND STATE VIKINGS (0-3) kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drinks water as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

POLLS: Oregon opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

After a close win over Boise State and then an upset loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Ducks have fallen to No. 21, which is their lowest AP Poll ranking since 2022, in Lanning's first season as coach.

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are massive 58.5-point favorites against Portland State on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 65.5 total points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Dan Lanning did not appreciate the implication that QB Dante Moore chose to avoid reporters after Oregon’s loss.



He explained what was really happening behind the scenes:#GoDucks https://t.co/YikFAeKZmD pic.twitter.com/23z3Qe8mYh — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 15, 2026

QUOTABLE: Lanning took the podium Monday with full accountability after the Oklahoma State loss, troubling injury news and a spicy moment involving quarterback Dante Moore. Moore did not speak with reporters following Saturday’s loss, an unusual absence for Oregon’s starting quarterback.

“I don’t think he chose not to,” Lanning said. “Did you know he was getting two IVs after the game? He was dehydrated. He’ll be speaking to you guys tomorrow. Any question that you want to ask him, you can certainly ask him.”

The exchange became tense, with Lanning appearing frustrated by the suggestion that Moore had intentionally avoided speaking.

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