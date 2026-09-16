Dante Moore Names Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Loss to Oklahoma State

For the first time since the No. 21 Oregon Ducks' shocking 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, star quarterback Dante Moore had the opportunity to reflect on the defeat. The Ducks had won 12 consecutive road games, a streak that dated back to Oct. 14, 2023, before their loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.

Now that the streak is over, the Ducks have plummeted in the AP Top 25 Poll rankings with many are intrigued to see how Moore and Oregon respond. Moore spoke to the media on Tuesday about what he learned from the loss as the Ducks turn their focus to Friday night’s home matchup at Autzen Stadium against the Portland State Vikings.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was a game where there was a lot of misreads, a lot of misthrows. It all falls on me. There were some times where it was miscommunication. It all falls on me. So I just feel, as a quarterback, with the way the offense plays, I take all the blame because I’m the guy out there that’s making sure everybody’s lined up correctly, putting the ball in the right areas, right spots against certain coverages,” Moore said.

“So it all fell onto me, and that’s why I’ve been pushing myself more this week. I’m not saying I’ve been pushing myself a lot in the past, but… things happen, and these are great learning moments for me that I’m going to take from now and into my future,” Moore continued.

Why Dante Moore Taking Accountability Helps Oregon Ducks Move Forward

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While not all the blame is on Moore for Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State, having a quarterback who is willing to take responsibility and learn from his mistakes is a sign of great leadership, which is something the Ducks need to return to after they struggled to start the season against the Boise State Broncos and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Moore has the potential to be a great NFL quarterback, but obviously there is room to grow. This offseason, Moore had the opportunity to go pro, as he was projected as a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Instead, Moore opted to return to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history. Even with the loss to Oklahoma State, the Ducks' national championship aspirations are still attainable, but Moore and Oregon have to play better.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In front of several NFL scouts on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, Moore didn’t have his best performance, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-29 passing. Moore’s 45 yards passing in the first half against Oklahoma State were the least he had in a half as the Ducks starter.

The Ducks' Friday night Week 3 matchup against the Portland State Vikings gives Moore the first opportunity to rebound from the loss to Oklahoma State and show leadership before their pivotal Big Ten opener against the No. 12 USC Trojans on Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Can Oregon Ducks Cover Massive Spread vs. Portland State Vikings?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given that they are facing a team from the FCS in Portland State, which is already 0-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming by double digits, the Ducks are likely to have success in all three phases of the game and have an opportunity to show consistency before their marquee matchup against quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans.

Moore and the Ducks will face the Vikings on Friday night at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. According to DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are massive 57.5-point favorites over the Vikings. Whether the Ducks cover that massive spread will be interesting to watch.

The Vikings have already lost to another FBS opponent this season, losing 53-20 to the San Diego State Aztecs, so Moore and the Ducks covering the spread is doable on Friday night at Autzen Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.