HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 10 Oregon Trails Utah 23-0

This game feels and looks almost identical to what we watched two weeks ago in Salt Lake City.

With the exception of a handful of plays like Noah Sewell and Verone McKinley's interceptions, the Ducks haven't been able to get anything going in this game. The Utes are utterly dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Anthony Brown looks terrible, missing a wide open Travis Dye downfield on the interception and throwing the ball short of the line to gain on third downs. Oregon has less than 100 yards of offense at the half, and the defense has gotten zero help from the offense when they have been able to get stops. Things only got worse before the half, with Brown throwing his second interception of the game, leaping in the air as his momentum carried him out of bounds.

Utah would capitalize on the turnover with a field goal to make it 23-0.

The middle of the field has been wide open whenever Utah has wanted something there. Tavion Thomas has had no issue running the ball. The Utes look like they're calling really simple plays, moving the the ball on quick slants over the middle and short routes to tight ends that are going up against really soft coverage from the defensive backs.

Tackling has been lackluster thus far and both teams have committed numerous penalties. Fortunately, Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to get home for his first sack of the game after battling holds from the Utah offensive line the entire half.

Things can't get much worse offensively after 65 total yards and three first downs. Everything we've seen on the field screams for a quarterback change.

For what it's worth, Ty Thompson has played in three games so far. If the staff plays him this game they won't be able to play him in the bowl game without burning his red

The Ducks get the ball to start the second half, which might be one of the only positives to draw from the first half of ball.

