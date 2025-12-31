Will Stein Opens Up About Splitting Kentucky and Oregon Duck Schedules in Playoff

As the No. 5 Oregon Ducks name gets painted on the Western end of Hard Rock Stadium, the Ducks sit down with the media to chat about their upcoming appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Amongst the chaos and rush of media day is Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Stein is split in two at the moment, with his current duties with the Ducks and his future head coaching gig at Kentucky. In fact, just a day after the Ducks play in the Orange Bowl, the NCAA Transfer Portal opens. So Stein is balancing a potential prolonged playoff run with recruiting for the Wildcats.

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Stein Addresses Transfer Portal Opening with Ducks Playoff Hopes

"Yeah, I mean, strange? Obviously, like I said, when I'm here, it's all Oregon nonstop, try to keep your head in this tournament, with this game. But that's what I signed up for, and I'd say it's first-world problems. That's what I signed up for, and to do it again with these guys on this stage, with these players, I'm glad I have the opportunity to do that before going to Kentucky," Stein said.

Stein's response is consistent with his previous, showing a deep intent to stick with Oregon throughout this playoff run. However, timing on the portal isn't kind to Stein's double workload, with the portal closing on Jan. 16.

Kentucky currently has a slew of players departing the program, with reports surrounding the departures of wide receiver Troy Stellato and defensive tackle Austin Ramsey just this morning. The biggest needs for the Wildcats during this upcoming transfer period will be at receiver and interior defensive line.

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Stein Opens Up About Dante Moore as a Quarterback

Though Stein kept his media day appearance short and sweet, he also did elaborate on the relationship he's kept with starting quarterback Dante Moore since his arrival to backup Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2024-2025 season.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"How humble he is and how humble he's been. Never asked me one time last year about playing time or trying to get reps over Dillon. Just did his job. He's an absolute pro. Learns, develops, knew his time was coming. And when it did, it's obviously been the right decision for him just to sit back -- not relax, because he pushed, he grew, but to just know that, hey, my time is coming. And whenever he's gotten that opportunity, he's made the most of it," Stein said.

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Dante Moore's Early Impressions in 2024-2025 Practices

"Oh, yeah. He had some plays in spring that first year and I was like, oh, my God, this guy is special. He's unique. He's got rare ability in terms of throwing the football, anticipation, knowing angles, everything. It's very rare. You could tell right away this guy is going to be a first-rate player. He didn't quite have that experience yet, but Dillon did, and Dillon was the right man for the job last year, went 13-0, but you definitely saw early on that Dante was unique," Stein said.