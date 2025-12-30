Dante Moore Comments on NFL Draft Status Ahead of the Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. - With only days left until the No. 5 Oregon Ducks suit up to play against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore spoke to the press at media day about a range of topics, including an update on his decision whether or not to enter his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For Moore, his projections into the draft have skyrocketed since the latter half of the Ducks' regular season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Regarding His Draft Decision

The news around his draft decision is that there still isn't one. Moore's indecision comes even after veteran starting center, Iapani Laloulu, announced his return to Oregon the previous week

"No decision," Moore said.



Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore on This Morning's Practice

"Yeah, we had practice this morning, of course. Felt great to come down, adjust to the weather. Another clean practice, another Thursday practice for us. The game plan is still getting put in, so like overall, practice went pretty good today. But overall, like I said, it's getting the reps down in Miami, getting adjusted to the weather. Everything went pretty good today," Moore said.

On the Weather In Miami Compared to Oregon

"Yeah, being able to play in warm weather, of course, is amazing. Back in Eugene right now, it's like 30 degrees. So being able to be in 70-degree weather is amazing. Of course we worked our tails off to be here. We're going to enjoy it for sure," Moore said."

Dante Moore Addresses Oregon's Running Backs Against Texas Tech

"Yeah, I love our running backs to death. They made a lot of great plays, a lot of great blocks. Being able to play in this weather, all phases of the offense will be shown, first the run game, then the pass game. So overall we're excited. We have a great game plan. Coach Stein has done a great job dissecting Texas Tech's defense, so we're excited to get going," Moore said.

On the Three Things to Prepare for Texas Tech

"Yeah, the three biggest things, first is just ball security, the biggest thing, punching the ball out. They have great linebackers, great D-linemen, great secondary. Another thing is run game, rushing yards, make sure we're moving the ball down the field when it comes to run game, and keep getting 1st downs. Moving the ball down the field. Those are the three biggest things for us," Moore said.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regarding Offensive Coordinator Will Stein's Juggling of Jobs

"Coach Stein has done a great job. Of course he has a lot on his plate. I feel like they're still giving us their 100 percent. Of course they all say that without this team, without this staff, that they wouldn't be in this position that they are now. Of course it's congratulations to them getting a new job, but they know that the season, where we're at right now, they're still giving us 100 percent effort. Of course they have to worry about other things at their other schools, as well, but when it comes to us practicing and being in meetings, they're giving us their full attention, and we appreciate it," Moore said.

Dante Moore's Best Memory with Coach Dan Lanning

We have a lot of great memories for this team. I think the most important one that stands out is just his pregame speeches when we're in the locker room, when we're away or we're at home. Of course the whole team is excited for the next speech because he's always having something memorized, always having a great story to tell to make sure our hair is on fire when we go take the field. I feel like the biggest thing he does is preparing us to do a good job and play hard and play behind him," Moore said.