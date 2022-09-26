Make it back-to-back late night games for the Oregon Ducks.

On Oct. 8, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will face the Arizona Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) at 6:00 pm PT at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

It will be the second late kickoff for the Ducks in as many weeks, as they're set to face the Stanford Cardinal at 8:00 pm on Saturday Oct. 1 in Eugene at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has traditionally played well against the Wildcats, winning their most recent 2021 matchup 41-19 in Eugene last season. A strong defensive effort fueled that win, a game in which Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Bennett Williams.

The Ducks have however had their trouble on the road in Tucson, with their last loss to Arizona coming in 2018 to the tune of a 44-15 beatdown. Khalil Tate threw for three touchdowns and J.J. Taylor rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns of his own, while Justin Herbert mustered just 186 yards through the air on 48 passes.

Oregon is a different team than they were a year ago now under Dan Lanning, as is Arizona, led by Jedd Fisch and a slew of talented transfers and recruits. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, and wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan are just a few of the biggest names to know for the Wildcats.

