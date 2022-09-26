Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats Set For Nighttime Kickoff

The Ducks will face the Wildcats in what will become a Pac-12 after dark matchup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Make it back-to-back late night games for the Oregon Ducks.

On Oct. 8, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will face the Arizona Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) at 6:00 pm PT at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. 

It will be the second late kickoff for the Ducks in as many weeks, as they're set to face the Stanford Cardinal at 8:00 pm on Saturday Oct. 1 in Eugene at Autzen Stadium. 

READ MORE: 4-star OT Spencer Fano places Oregon in final 4 schools

Oregon has traditionally played well against the Wildcats, winning their most recent 2021 matchup 41-19 in Eugene last season. A strong defensive effort fueled that win, a game in which Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Bennett Williams.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Guts Out 44-41 Win Over WSU

The Ducks pulled off a crazy comeback to beat the Cougs in Pullman.

Ducks Digest
Spencer Fano Oregon Visit 4 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

4-Star OT Spencer Fano Places Oregon in Final 4 Schools

The Ducks are in great shape with one of Utah's top recruits.

Ducks Digest
Casey Filkins Washington
Play
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Odds

Can the Ducks avenge their overtime loss from a year ago?

Ducks Digest

The Ducks have however had their trouble on the road in Tucson, with their last loss to Arizona coming in 2018 to the tune of a 44-15 beatdown. Khalil Tate threw for three touchdowns and J.J. Taylor rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns of his own, while Justin Herbert mustered just 186 yards through the air on 48 passes. 

Oregon is a different team than they were a year ago now under Dan Lanning, as is Arizona, led by Jedd Fisch and a slew of talented transfers and recruits. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, and wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan are just a few of the biggest names to know for the Wildcats. 

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Stanford betting odds

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Guts Out 44-41 Win Over WSU

By Max Torres
Spencer Fano Oregon Visit 4 Cropped
Recruiting

4-Star OT Spencer Fano Places Oregon in Final 4 Schools

By Max Torres
Casey Filkins Washington
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Odds

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Washington State
Football

Oregon Climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll After Win Over Washington State

By Mark Wang
Bo Nix Washington State
Football

Five Takeaways from Oregon's Thrilling Win Over WSU

By Josh Parker
Mar'Keise Irving Washington State
Football

Oregon Defeats WSU in Epic 44-41 Comeback Win

By Graham Metzker
Bo Nix Throw BYU
Football

Stacking up Oregon's Offense vs. WSU's Defense

By Mark Wang
Jordan James BYU
Football

Five Questions Ahead of Oregon vs. Washington State

By Max Torres