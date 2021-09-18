How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host FCS foe Stony Brook on Saturday for the final game of the non-conference schedule.
The Ducks are still riding the highs of a thrilling 35-28 victory over Ohio State in Columbus last weekend. They come home
Ducks fans will get their first look at a number of young players in this game as this matchup is not expected to be close.
Here's how you can follow the action.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)
Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Here's how you can follow all of Saturday's action.
Stony Brook Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon
Here are the names to know for the Seawolves on Saturday.
Keys to the Game: Offense
What the Oregon offense needs to focus on to stay hot this weekend
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter
Game Notes: Oregon vs. Stony Brook
More from Ducks Digest
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE