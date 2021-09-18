How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Here's how you can follow along when the Ducks take on Stony Brook.

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host FCS foe Stony Brook on Saturday for the final game of the non-conference schedule.

The Ducks are still riding the highs of a thrilling 35-28 victory over Ohio State in Columbus last weekend. They come home

Ducks fans will get their first look at a number of young players in this game as this matchup is not expected to be close.

Here's how you can follow the action.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Stony Brook

