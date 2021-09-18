September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Here's how you can follow along when the Ducks take on Stony Brook.
Author:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host FCS foe Stony Brook on Saturday for the final game of the non-conference schedule.

The Ducks are still riding the highs of a thrilling 35-28 victory over Ohio State in Columbus last weekend. They come home 

Ducks fans will get their first look at a number of young players in this game as this matchup is not expected to be close.

Here's how you can follow the action.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)

Stream: FUBO TVPac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

oregon-celebrates-vs-ohio-state
Play
Football

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Here's how you can follow all of Saturday's action.

Tyquell Fields
Play
Football

Stony Brook Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

Here are the names to know for the Seawolves on Saturday.

Travis Dye vs. Ohio State
Play
Football

Keys to the Game: Offense

What the Oregon offense needs to focus on to stay hot this weekend

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Stony Brook

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Keys to the Game: Offense

Keys to the Game: Defense

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

oregon-celebrates-vs-ohio-state
Football

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Tyquell Fields
Football

Stony Brook Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

Travis Dye vs. Ohio State
Football

Keys to the Game: Offense

noah sewell-tackle-vs-ohio-state
Football

Keys to the Game: Defense

Oregon vs. Stony Brook Split
Football

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Ephesians Prysock
Football

Oregon in Top Five for 2022 CB Ephesians Prysock

Oregon Football Week 3 Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 3 Uniform Combination

Moliki Matavao Ohio State Cropped
Football

Matavao One of Numerous Freshmen Stepping up on Big Stage