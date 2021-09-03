Oregon vs. Fresno State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

How to tune into the season opener.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks will open the 2021 college football season in their first home game in front of fans in 644 days when it hosts Fresno State (1-0) on Saturday.

Fresno State decimated UCONN 45-0 during Week 0, but the Huskies are arguably the worst team in FBS football. Still, the Bulldogs appear poised to contend in the Mountain West conference with all sorts of Power-5 quality talent.

Meanwhile, the Ducks look to open the season with a victory in front of the Autzen faithful before heading to Columbus to play No. 4 Ohio State (1-0) on September 11.

Here's how to tune in.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 4, Approx. 111:00 a.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Live, Fubo (Sports+ Package),

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Mickanen on Twitter, Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Fresno State

More from Ducks Digest

5 questions ahead of Oregon vs. Fresno State

Offensive players to watch in Oregon vs. Fresno State

Ducks release week 1 uniform combo

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE