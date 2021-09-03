How to Watch, Get Live Updates on Oregon vs. Fresno State
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks will open the 2021 college football season in their first home game in front of fans in 644 days when it hosts Fresno State (1-0) on Saturday.
Fresno State decimated UCONN 45-0 during Week 0, but the Huskies are arguably the worst team in FBS football. Still, the Bulldogs appear poised to contend in the Mountain West conference with all sorts of Power-5 quality talent.
Meanwhile, the Ducks look to open the season with a victory in front of the Autzen faithful before heading to Columbus to play No. 4 Ohio State (1-0) on September 11.
Here's how to tune in.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 4, Approx. 111:00 a.m. PST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: Pac-12 Live, Fubo (Sports+ Package),
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Oregon vs. Fresno State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
Here's how you can follow all the action in the season opener.
Oregon WBB Releases Non-Conference Schedule for 2021-22 Season
The Ducks' non-conference schedule features some matchups against elite programs.
LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 1 Uniform Combination
Check out the threads the Ducks will wear against Fresno State.
Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Mickanen on Twitter, Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage
Game Notes: Oregon vs. Fresno State
More from Ducks Digest
5 questions ahead of Oregon vs. Fresno State
Offensive players to watch in Oregon vs. Fresno State
Ducks release week 1 uniform combo
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE