5 Questions Heading Into Opener Against Fresno State

Game one is right on the horizon, and there are still some unknowns with this team.

Fall camp has come and gone, and now we're in game week. The Ducks return a lot of experience, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, but expect big things from the youth on defense.

Here are five questions that still remain ahead of this weekend's tilt against Fresno State.

1. What does the secondary look like?

This is easily the biggest question on paper. With DJ James and Jamal Hill unavailable for Saturday's contest, we'll see a mix of Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning at the boundary corner spot opposite Mykael Wright , and a heavy dose of Steve Stephens IV, who was tabbed starter alongside Verone McKinely III at safety.

Stevens has been in the program since 2018 and should feel comfortable now, especially after learning under the tutelage ofJevon Holland and coming in with a high billing as a recruit. Bridges and Manning will face a talented group of pass catchers highlighted by Jalen Cropper, who averaged a hair over 14 yards a catch last season, and big-bodied Ty Jones, a seasoned veteran who joins the Bulldogs after four seasons in the Pac-12 at Washington.

It could be a great opportunity for both young corners to utilize their length, with each player possessing at least a seven-foot wingspan (Bridges 7'2", Manning 7'0/7'1"). If the secondary can communicate well, not have any blown assignments and fly to the ball, they'll take a great step in the right direction ahead of a massive test in Columbus next week.

2. How cohesive is the offensive line?

Oregon has seen a lot of new faces in the offensive trenches over the past few seasons. During their 2019 Rose Bowl season, the Ducks had one of the most experienced offensive lines in all of college football, with a large group of upperclassmen sticking around after taking a beating in the 2016 season.

Then last season, the group was one of the youngest in the country. Now, the O-line has had a season together, and the entirety of a normal offseason to mesh and build their chemistry.

We've gotten some glimpses in scrimmages and the spring game, but the only way to see how cohesive they really are is to line up against an opponent. If the offense wants to reach its goal of being explosive and capitalize on its wealth of talent, it all starts up front.

3. How deep is the wide receiver room?

The wide receiver position has left something to be desired in Eugene of late. After adding USC transfer Devon Williams, who led the team in receiving yards last season, the Ducks have been searching for a bonafide No. 1 option, with Williams, Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd all finishing the 2020 season with similar stat lines.

Injecting an elite crop of freshmen pass catchers from the 2021 recruiting cycle is a good start, but like Bryan McClendon preaches, it means nothing until it translates into on-field production. Troy Franklin is best positioned to make an impact after leapfrogging returning veterans in his journey to the top of the organizational chart as the X receiver. Mycah Pittman is also healthy for the first time in a while, and we've heard great things about Kris Hutson.

Will this year's group take a much needed step forward by creating separation and making plays after the catch?

4. Who is RB3?

With CJ Verdell and Travis Dye listed as co-starters, we don't know who the team's No. 3 back is, as Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee are listed under the "or" designation on the organizational chart. Saturday's game should present a good opportunity to get the young backs in the mix, provided that the offense can build a comfortable lead against Fresno State.

With such a versatile toolkit at his disposal, I think McGee will prove to be too talented to keep off the field for long, but all three options are solid and this is certainly a good "problem" for Jim Mastro and Joe Moorhead to have.

5. What does a Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe linebacker corps look like?

Flowe is listed as a co-starter with veteran Dru Mathis, but it stands to reason that he should solidify himself as a mainstay at the Will linebacker position this season. After battling back from a season-ending knee injury, he flashed in the spring game and the fall scrimmage with big hits and tons of energy.

Flowe plays like a man possessed and has already proven to be a player Oregon needs to have on the field. Ever since the talented duo became the highest rated linebackers to sign with the Ducks in school history, the expectations have been incredibly high.

Now it's time to see what that vision looks like on game day. Sewell has a year of experience under his belt, so I'll be interested to see how much of a gap lies between the two, especially in regard to coverage, as the finesse aspects of the position are equally important.

More from Ducks Digest

Bridges remains locked in CB battle heading into opener

Roundtable predictions for Fresno State

Oregon's starting kicking job still up for grabs

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE