LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Fresno State

September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Live Updates for Oregon vs. Fresno State

Providing live updates for Oregon's home showdown against Fresno State.
Author:
  • Rivers bulldozes up the middle for a first down on third and one.
  • Rivers carries behind the left tackle and is swallowed up after a five-yard pickup.
  • Haener throws complete underneath to Keric Wheatfall for six yards.
  • On fourth down, Verdell trips over his feet and falls before the first-down marker. Fresno State takes over on downs. 11:11 3Q
  • Brown throws high to Verdell who is cut down before he reaches the first-down marker.
  • Bulldogs invade the backfield and bring down Brown on a keeper.
  • CJ Verdell re-enters, and Brown runs and stiff arms a defensive lineman for a five-yard gain.
  • On third and one, Dye picks up the first down.
  • Dye with another carry for four yards.
  • Dye carries on the outside for five yards.
  • Brown throws to Mycah Pittman for 12 yards and a first down.
  • Brown to Kris Hutson for three yards.
  • Travis Dye squeezes through the middle for a seven-yard gain. Penalty on Fresno State for hands to the face enforced at Oregon 48.
  • Mykael Wright receives the second-half kickoff and returns it to the 27-yard line.
  • Oregon will receive the second-half kickoff

HALFTIME: Oregon 21, Fresno State 13

  • Brown's pass to Spencer Webb is too high as the first half ends.
  • Montano kicks off, fielded by Cooper Shults and taken to the Fresno State 40-yard line.
  • Haener throws over the middle to Jalen Cropper for a 17-yard touchdown. Oregon leads 21-13 0:07 2Q
  • Haener pass incomplete to Wheatfall in the end zone.
  • Haener pass complete to Keric Wheatfall for a first down at the 17.
  • Haener pass incomplete to Jones to the end zone.
  • Haener scrambles for 11 yards and gets hit by Justin Flowe late. 15-yard penalty on Flowe.
  • Fresno State timeout: 0:36 2Q
  • Noah Sewell sacks Haener for a loss of seven.
  • Haener to Ty Jones for 18 yards.
  • Haener pass to Erik Brooks for seven yards and a first down.
  • Jake Haener to Ronnie Rivers for a three-yard gain.
  • Lewis kicks off for a touchback.
  • Anthony Brown throws 32-yard touchdown to Johnny Johnson. Oregon leads 21-6 1:16 2Q 
  • Anthony Brown sacked

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

johnny-johnson-uniforms-vs-fresno-state
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Follow the action as the Ducks kick off the 2021 season.

Autzen Stadium 2019
Play
Football

FLASHBACK: Oregon's Last Matchup Against Fresno State

The Ducks and Bulldogs met in 2012 when Tim DeRuyter was the Bulldogs' head coach.

Dollars and Dye Celebration vs. USC 2020
Play
Football

Gameday Central: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Everything you need to know about the Ducks' matchup against the Bulldogs.

Second quarter

Join the Community 

Follow Dylan Reubenking on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Dylan Mickanen on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

johnny-johnson-uniforms-vs-fresno-state
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Autzen Stadium 2019
Football

FLASHBACK: Oregon's Last Matchup Against Fresno State

Dollars and Dye Celebration vs. USC 2020
Football

Gameday Central: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Anthony Brown Fiesta Cropped
Football

Keys to the Game: Offense

Johnny Johnson III USC 2020
Football

Oregon vs. Fresno State Betting Odds

Kayvon Thibodeaux Fall Camp Cropped
Football

Keys to the Game: Defense

Ducks Digest Podcast Art
Football

PODCAST: Oregon vs. Fresno State Preview

Israel Carter
Recruiting

2023 QB Has Ducks in Top Group Following Offer