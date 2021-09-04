LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Live Updates for Oregon vs. Fresno State
Providing live updates for Oregon's home showdown against Fresno State.
- Rivers bulldozes up the middle for a first down on third and one.
- Rivers carries behind the left tackle and is swallowed up after a five-yard pickup.
- Haener throws complete underneath to Keric Wheatfall for six yards.
- On fourth down, Verdell trips over his feet and falls before the first-down marker. Fresno State takes over on downs. 11:11 3Q
- Brown throws high to Verdell who is cut down before he reaches the first-down marker.
- Bulldogs invade the backfield and bring down Brown on a keeper.
- CJ Verdell re-enters, and Brown runs and stiff arms a defensive lineman for a five-yard gain.
- On third and one, Dye picks up the first down.
- Dye with another carry for four yards.
- Dye carries on the outside for five yards.
- Brown throws to Mycah Pittman for 12 yards and a first down.
- Brown to Kris Hutson for three yards.
- Travis Dye squeezes through the middle for a seven-yard gain. Penalty on Fresno State for hands to the face enforced at Oregon 48.
- Mykael Wright receives the second-half kickoff and returns it to the 27-yard line.
- Oregon will receive the second-half kickoff
HALFTIME: Oregon 21, Fresno State 13
- Brown's pass to Spencer Webb is too high as the first half ends.
- Montano kicks off, fielded by Cooper Shults and taken to the Fresno State 40-yard line.
- Haener throws over the middle to Jalen Cropper for a 17-yard touchdown. Oregon leads 21-13 0:07 2Q
- Haener pass incomplete to Wheatfall in the end zone.
- Haener pass complete to Keric Wheatfall for a first down at the 17.
- Haener pass incomplete to Jones to the end zone.
- Haener scrambles for 11 yards and gets hit by Justin Flowe late. 15-yard penalty on Flowe.
- Fresno State timeout: 0:36 2Q
- Noah Sewell sacks Haener for a loss of seven.
- Haener to Ty Jones for 18 yards.
- Haener pass to Erik Brooks for seven yards and a first down.
- Jake Haener to Ronnie Rivers for a three-yard gain.
- Lewis kicks off for a touchback.
- Anthony Brown throws 32-yard touchdown to Johnny Johnson. Oregon leads 21-6 1:16 2Q
- Anthony Brown sacked
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Fresno State
Follow the action as the Ducks kick off the 2021 season.
FLASHBACK: Oregon's Last Matchup Against Fresno State
The Ducks and Bulldogs met in 2012 when Tim DeRuyter was the Bulldogs' head coach.
Gameday Central: Oregon vs. Fresno State
Everything you need to know about the Ducks' matchup against the Bulldogs.
Second quarter
Join the Community
Follow Dylan Reubenking on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports
Follow Dylan Mickanen on Twitter: @DylanMickanen
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE