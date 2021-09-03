LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 1 Uniform Combination

The Ducks will debut a new line of uniforms against Fresno State.

The hype continues to build heading into the 2021 football season as the Ducks are less than 48 hours away from kickoff against Fresno State.

Keeping with tradition, the team released its uniform combination ahead of Saturday's game Thursday.

Senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III modeled the uniforms, which include a yellow helmet with chrome wings, green jerseys, yellow pants, and yellow cleats. A small detail in this week's gloves, the fingers are split down the middle with half of the hand in green and half in yellow.

The uniforms combine a blend of old and new, with this year's jerseys bringing back a look reminiscent of the "gridiron" plating uniforms, particularly on the shoulder pads. Another small change in this year's threads is the location of the Oregon O, which moved from the front left of the torso to its traditional home in the middle of the torso.

Let us know your thoughts on this week's uniforms by tweeting at us @DucksDigest. Will we see some new unreleased uniforms for Oregon's game against Ohio State next week?

Saturday's game against Fresno State will be the first home contest for Oregon with fans flooding Autzen Stadium since the Oregon State game in 2019, which was played on November 30.

