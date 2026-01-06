Latest Injury Report Sparks Concerns About Oregon's Playoff Hopes
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on their way to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff to take on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reported that Oregon running back Jordon Davison has suffered a broken clavicle, leaving his availability for the remainder of the College Football Playoff in question. With the Ducks’ running back depth already stretched thin, the report raises significant concerns.
Davison took in the goal-line carry for the final touchdown against Texas Tech in Oregon's 23-0 win over the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. He was seen answering questions from the media post-game with no protective wrap on his shoulder.
On top of Davison's potential injury, Oregon running back Jayden Limar announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. As a result, Limar might not play vs. Indiana and the Ducks could be leaning heavily on running backs Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. in the Peach Bowl against Indiana.
A player can still play for their current team after entering the transfer portal so there is a chance that Limar might play vs. the Hoosiers.
Ducks Have Lost Multiple Running Backs To Transfer Portal
Limar finished with three carries for three yards in the game against Texas Tech, and catching one pass for 27 yards.
In addition to Limar, Ducks running backs Jay Harris, and Makhi Hughes have all entered the transfer portal.
Harris entered the portal after totaling 116 rushing yards and one touchdown this season, while Makhi Hughes has already found his future home at Houston.
Ducks Running Back Room Was Already Thin Before Injury News
If Davison is injured and unavailable to play, it would be a massive blow to an already thin Ducks running back room. Oregon would have to rely on running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Noah Whittington, both of whom have been excellent this season, but Davison provided a change of pace and was used as the goal-line back for most of this season.
As a true freshman, Davison has 15 touchdown carries on the year.
Oregon Ducks' Bad Injury Luck Continues
Oregon has had some bad luck with injuries this season. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed extended time due to a knee injury suffered in practice, while Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has missed the entire year due to an injury suffered before the season began. For coach Dan Lanning and his staff, it’s going to be the “next man up” mentality for his team in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Indiana.
The good news is, led by quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon's offense is one of the most explosive in the nation - leading the country with 95 plays of 20 or more yards this season. The Ducks have exciting playmakers in Whittington, Hill Jr., receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore plus tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson.
Oregon and Indiana will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 9, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
