Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to take on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ahead of the Peach Bowl, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti spoke to the media. While highlighting the upcoming game, Cignetti brought up Indiana’s win against Oregon earlier in the season and explained why it can be hard to beat the same team twice in one season.

“Really an excellent football team, offense, defense, and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Be a big challenge. We were fortunate to win the game out in Eugene. It’s hard to beat a great team twice, very difficult. So, edged out Oregon there, but ought to be a great game. Looking forward to the challenge,” Cignetti said.

Perspective Of Playing In A Rematch

“I think it's more of a psychological edge, maybe, you know, the one team that came up a little short, little added edge, so to speak. But at the end of the day, it's determined by what goes on between the white lines.”

“It'll be a tremendous challenge, because Oregon, you know, they're very well coached, and they got good players. They're explosive on offense. They run the ball really well. They're very balanced. The line does a good job, and then they spread around the pass game, use all 52 yards and defensively, great speed. Fly the ball multiple hats.”

“They've got a scheme where they keep you off balance with your pre snap. Reads are huge inside and the edge guys can really rush a passer, and their teams are good.”

“So, the second time around, we're both going to watch the tape of the first game, see what we did well, see what we didn't do well. And maybe some wrinkles. Both teams will have some wrinkles, obviously, and both teams have sort of morphed since that game, because it was a while back, and you put the best plan together you can. But at the end of the day, it's which team executes the best plan. Play out.”

Curt Cignetti’s High Praise For Dan Lanning

“Excited to be a part of the Peach Bowl. Great cause - great venue. Playing a great opponent, Oregon, coach Lanning. I said so before when we played earlier in the year, one of the young superstars in the coaching profession. I think they're 26-2 the last two years.”

Both Teams Having A Strong Offensive Line

“I think the one thing that helps us with pass protection is the balance that we have on offense. We run the ball well; Oregon does too. We both average over 200 yards a game. We both run it more than 50 percent of the time, so the pressure is not on the line to be in constant pass pro mode. And then obviously, the quick throws, advantage throws, and RPOs are built in as well. So our line's been very consistent.”

How Different Oregon Looks Compared To Regular Season Matchup

“I'll be honest with you, I'm seeing some different things, some different techniques, but also with the college football calendar, the way it is, we have 13 portal guys on campus right now. So from 10 o'clock to 2 o'clock, my Oregon prep got cut a little bit short.”

“I'm going to pick up on that later this evening, but philosophically, core base, they look very similar to what they did. There are some new things showing up, but the bottom line is, they got guys inside. Good job stopping a run. They don't give up many yards rushing. They put heat on the passer outside and with their pressure package, and they do a good job covering and swarming the ball, and they do a nice job, pre-snap of disguising their coverages.”

The Growth Of The Big Ten Conference

“You’ve got two teams playing in the semis, so one of us is gonna be in the national championship game, and I certainly hope the Big Ten can claim that prize. Oregon’s a great football team.”

“But the Big Ten’s a great conference. A lot of good teams top to bottom.”

