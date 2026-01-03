Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

With the transfer portal window opening up on Jan. 2, the Oregon Ducks have already seen at least 10 players announce their intent to enter the portal. Despite losing mainly reserve players who are seeking playing time elsewhere, the Ducks have also seen some future impact players also decide to test the waters.

Here are the three most impactful Ducks to have entered the transfer portal.

Austin Novosad

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad competed with quarterback Dante Moore over the offseason for the right to be the Ducks' starter this year. Moore won the competition and the rest is history. Novosad appeared in only one game this year, in Oregon's 59-13 season-opening win over Montana State. He completed one of two passes for 40 yards in his lone appearance.

It's not hard to see why he entered the portal. The Ducks could go back into the market for another quarterback if Moore ends up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning Novosad could enter another competition for the second offseason in a row.

Novosad is talented. If he wasn't, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein would've just given the job to Moore outright at the beginning of last offseason. If Moore does end up leaving, Novosad could have eventually been the answer for the Ducks.

Sione Laulea

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Sione Laulea (13) returns an interception during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' secondary has taken a big hit as a majority of the reserves in the group have elected to hit the transfer portal. Sione Laulea might be the most impactful.

After coming to Oregon with high expectations as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' JUCO Rankings, Laulea never panned out for the Ducks. He played in only three games last season and doubled that this year. However, he was beat out for a starting gig by true freshman Brandon Finney and redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu over this past offseason.

Laulea could've seen a bigger role emerge for him next season under defensive back coach Chris Hampton. Instead, he will enter the portal searching for his third home after stops at College of San Mateo and the Ducks.

Kingston Lopa

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another member of the secondary, safety Kingston Lopa redshirted his true freshman year and played limited snaps this season. He had 12 tackles and one sack in eight games.

With Dillon Thieneman potentially heading to the draft, the Ducks could have an opening in their secondary this offseason. Lopa, a highly-touted recruit, will be extremely sought after during this portal cycle.

He has the perfect frame at 6-5, 210 pounds to play safety, which is why Lanning and the Ducks recruited him. The mixture of potential and early production makes Lopa's departure arguably the most impactful out of all 11 of Oregon's entries.

