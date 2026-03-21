Intriguing NFL Draft Fit for Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Oregon Ducks linebacker prospect and future NFL linebacker Bryce Boettcher is expected to hear his name called at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft after being a multi-year contributor in Eugene. The fan-favorite linebacker has a ton of potential and could carve out a professional career with the right organization.

There are many standout teams with the need for a linebacker at some point in the draft, as adding a guy like Boettcher could be a big deal depending on the program. There is still one team that seems to be the perfect fit when considering the addition of Boettcher at this time.

Perfect NFL Draft Fit for Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The perfect fit for linebacker prospect and Oregon Ducks alumnus, Boettcher, is the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are a team that has a ton of talent, and they continue to grow in a way that makes them look like one of the better defensive teams in the league, as they have added a ton of talent through free agency.

The Commanders have added a total of seven defenders, and nearly all of the newcomers are expected to compete for a starting job on Washington's defense. That means the franchise nearly added a half-lineup full of new starters for the upcoming season. The biggest addition, in many people's opinion, is Odafe Oweh, who is joining the roster as an EDGE. He is also joined by fellow EDGE, K'Lavon Chaisson.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher makes a reception during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the seven defenders that they have added, the Commanders have only made one addition in the linebacker room. The addition that they made is a pass coverage linebacker, Leo Chenal. The Commanders also have a returning starter in Frankie Luvu, but the team could use some more help in the linebacker room, which is something they could be looking for a bit later in the draft as the majority of their picks are likely to be on the offensive side of the football.

Adding a guy like Boettcher would be huge for the Commanders, because they would be getting a guy who could contribute both in special teams and on the defensive side of the ball. He wouldn't need to be thrown into a starting spot, but he wouldn't be a waste of a draft pick either.

Getting a guy like Boettcher who can see the field early on and, more importantly, make an impact in the rushing attack is key for Washington because the majority of the Commanders' linebackers are pass coverage players.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boettcher is viewed as work-in-progress as a prospect, but he is also a player who very well could be a steal in the draft. In his time with the Ducks, he totaled 269 tackles, nine pass deflections, four forced fumbles, four sacks, and one interception.

With that production, Boettcher would be a great pickup for the Commanders, who are currently looking to make a case to be in the playoffs with just a few more additions.