Bryce Boettcher Speaks Candidly About Dillon Thieneman After NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears selected former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Thieneman’s teammate at Oregon, linebacker Bryce Boettcher congratulated him on being a first-round pick.

Boettcher was drafted two days later by the Indianapolis Colts.

Bryce Boettcher Congratulates Dillon Thieneman After Being Drafted by Chicago Bears

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL’s official X account posted a video during the draft after Thieneman was selected by the Bears in the first round. It was Boettcher on a FaceTime call with him, congratulating him.

“Dude, I’m so proud of you with everything that you did this season and over throughout your life,” Boettcher said to Thieneman. “Hardest worker I know and best human being. It’s pretty cool to see”

“I appreciate that dude. You’re one of my closest guys right now,” Thieneman said back to Boettcher. “I had people come up to me and be like ‘Yo, go to the Bears,’ I’m like that’s not how that works, but I’ll try.”

.@DillonThieneman's former teammate, Bryce Boettcher, was hype to see him go to the @ChicagoBears 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SSYMK1f3vb — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2026

Thieneman and Boettcher were both members of Oregon’s defense in 2025 and teamed up to create t-shirts labeled “Caucasian Collision Unit” with the two of them on it.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Thieneman began his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers from 2023-2024 before entering the portal and transferring to Oregon for the 2025 season. In his one year with the Ducks, Thieneman had 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and five passes defended.

Arguably Thieneman’s biggest play of the year came in Oregon’s overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Thieneman had a game-sealing interception to secure the road win for the Ducks.

He was named a First-team All-American and will now be off to Chicago to play for the Bears. The Bears are coming off their best season in over a decade. In 2025, they went 11-6, winning the NFC North and earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC. After winning an epic wild card round game against the rival Green Bay Packers in come from behind fashion, the Bears fell in overtime of the divisional round to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bryce Boettcher Drafted By Colts

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher was also selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was picked No. 135 overall in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts. Boettcher spent his entire collegiate football career with the Ducks from 2021-2025. He got better each season.

In his final year in Eugene in 2025, Boettcher had 136 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He was named a First-team All-American and Second-team All-Big Ten.

Boettcher will be joining a Colts team that is seeking an end to their five year playoff drought. Since 2021, Indianapolis has won eight or nine games in all but one season. They went 8-9 in 2025, finishing in third place in the AFC South.

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