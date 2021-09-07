Flowe Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

The Ducks linebacker led the team in tackles in his first career start against Fresno State on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks are finally witnessing what they missed all of last year. Linebacker Justin Flowe has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. The second-year linebacker, who missed his true freshman season due to injury, racked up a team-high 14 tackles (five solo), a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss in the Ducks' narrow win over Fresno State on Saturday.

He is the first Oregon player to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Week since the honor was first given in 2019.

Flowe's 14 tackles were the most of any player in the Pac-12 this weekend and were the most by an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye in 2016. He became the first Duck in 21 years to record at least 14 tackles and a forced fumble in a game.

Flowe was listed as a co-starter with veteran Dru Mathis at the WILL position prior to Saturday's game, but once Mathis went down with an injury, the former 5-star recruit was getting a heavy set of reps.

The fumble forced by Flowe in the fourth quarter while the Ducks trailed by three points was massive in the outcome of the game, as it built momentum for Oregon's offense to tie the game with a field goal on the ensuing possession and eventually take the lead on the following possession.

Flowe was also a spark plug for the Ducks in stopping the run and had some solid plays in pass coverage against an underrated receiving corps.

Cristobal praised Flowe's game-changing talent and skill after the win on Saturday.

"He was all over the field," he said. "He plays with incredible passion, forcing turnovers, really aggressive. And the fact that he just doesn't get tired. He just goes."

Despite his head coach applauding his efforts on Saturday, Flowe wasn't satisfied with his performance.

"I feel like I can do way more," Flowe said. "I'm just gonna keep working on my craft and I'm just gonna keep grinding with my teammates."

Flowe is listed as the outright starter at WILL this week after Mathis' injury, which will likely sideline him for a while as he underwent surgery Tuesday. The Ducks will need an encore from the young stud on Saturday against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

