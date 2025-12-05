Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

The Oregon Ducks have had a successful Early Signing Period with 21 recruits submitting their letter of intent to join coach Dan Lanning's 2026 class. The Ducks' group is currently ranked No. 3 in the country (per Rivals) with five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. still deciding between the Ducks, the USC Trojans, and the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Conference.

One of the 21 signees is five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones from Mobile, Alabama, chose Oregon over the nearby Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC. He looks to be the standout of all the names picking Autzen Stadium as their next home.

Earlier in the week, Lanning met with the media to talk about the newest signees. Here's what he had to say about Jones.

"I don't get to see a ton of games during the season. It was one of the games that I was able to go watch him play this year, which was a lot of fun to see the impact he can have on a game. He's been a guy that's been used on defense, used in the backfield. Coach Lupoi, those guys have built unbelievable relationships, as well as several other people on our staff," Lanning said.

"And I think this was like a great example of a place being a dream school for a player that really came to fruition for Tank and what he's going to be able to accomplish here," the Oregon coach continued. "An unbelievable player who said, 'Hey, I don't care about that. It's not close, right? If this is the place that fits me, that’s where I want to be."

According to Rivals, Jones ranks as the No. 32 overall recruit in the nation, No. 6 at his position, and the No. 2 prospect coming out of the state of Alabama.

At 6-3.5, 240, the defensive lineman totaled 122 tackles (18 tackles for losses), 16 sacks, and two interceptions in his junior season with St. Paul's Episcopal. He also had snaps on offense where he scored eight total touchdowns (five on the ground, three through the air).

Anthony "Tank" Jones Future With Ducks

The pass-rushing defensive end might need some time to continue to learn the ins and outs of the position and grow into a college athlete's frame, but the limitless potential is there. He has experience at the outside linebacker position as well and could definitely step into that role in his Oregon future if need be. Redshirting next season is on the table for Jones as well.

His nearly 34-inch arms coming off the edge give him an advantage coming off the side and attacking the quarterback.

The Ducks' defensive end depth chart will look a lot different next season, with juniors outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington potentially leaving for the 2026 NFL Draft and new faces from the 2026 recruiting class, along with Jones (four-star Tony Cumberland from Eugene, Oregon, four-star Prince Tavizon from San Diego, California, three-star Dutch Horisk from Bellflower, California).

He's a part of the larger game plan to bring the first national championship to the Pacific Northwest program.