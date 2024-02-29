Khyree Jackson Doubles Down on Ducks at NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon's star cornerback thinks the Ducks have the best of the best.

Khyree Jackson is one of seven Oregon Ducks in Indianapolis this week for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Thursday consisted of media interviews and the former Duck was asked about how he felt he played in Oregon's two lone losses of the season, both of which came at the hands of the national runner up Washington Huskies.

Jackson said he felt he let the moment get too big for him in the first matchup in Seattle, but that round two in the Pac-12 Championship was a "pretty easy game" for him.

The Ducks vs. Huskies rivalry provided fans with some great one-on-one matchups, specifically against Washington's elite trio of wide receivers. Jackson was asked about projected first-round pick Rome Odunze, and if he was the best wide receiver he faced.

The former Duck thinks the best wide receiver he faced was one his own teammates in Eugene.

"No. The best receiver I faced was Troy Franklin," Jackson told reporters at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Odunze and Franklin had similar seasons in 2023. Odunze reeled in 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Franklin hauled in 81 for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 Jackson was Oregon's top corner last year after transferring in from Alabama. Now he hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous defensive backs that have come through Eugene en route to reaching their NFL dreams like Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots) and Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins).

His comments on Thursday seemed to raise some eyebrows among college football and NFL Draft fans, so he took to Twitter to perhaps triple down.

"If you mad go to church, show me when Rome scored on me please. He had good games vs our defense but 1 on 1 vs me... I'll wait," he wrote.

Jackson will participate in on-field drills with the defensive backs and tight ends on Friday.