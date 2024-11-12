Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Anticipated to Play vs. Wisconsin
During his weekly press conference, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gave an update on the injury status of senior wide receiver Tez Johnson, senior running back Jordan James, and senior defensive end Jordan Burch. Johnson has been dealing with an injury since the Michigan game, and against the Maryland Terrapins, both Burch and James appeared to be dinged up.
Lanning started off his statement by clarifying that all three athletes were “doing well” before elaborating on Burch and James.
“Early in the week we’ll take a lot off of them and then see how they feel, but I anticipate that we should be able to see them back,” Lanning said.
Of course, this doesn’t provide a timeline for when these three Ducks could return, but Lanning’s words indicate a more hopeful result than being sidelined for the rest of the season.
With only two games left in their regular season, it appears as if the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are headed to a successful post season. This weekend, the Ducks board a plan for Madison, Wisconsin, to face the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Around this point in the season, every college team is doing their best to mitigate their injury list.
Ahead of the Ducks' matchup with the Terrapins, Johnson was seen in street clothes during pregame warmups, and he gave a speech to the receiver corp during that period. Johnson was also seen wearing a sling for his right arm, something not caught in pregame walkup photos as Johnson held his arm to the side with the sling behind his arm not in use.
Johnson suffered an upper right body injury during the first half of Oregon’s road game against Michigan. His absence has resulted in an “open audition” for the punt return position, seen filled during the Maryland game by wide receivers Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden, as well as running back Noah Whittington, among others.
Burch exited the Maryland game with a right leg injury in the second half and was able to walk off the field under the power of his left leg. During the game, Burch recorded a sack, a quarterback hurry, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble that turned into a 62-yard defensive touchdown for defensive back Brandon Johnson.
Burch suffered an injury in practice ahead of the Ducks' 32-31 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at home, but returned for the game against the Michigan Wolverines where the Ducks won 38-17. In his place, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei lined up for Burch.
Finally, James was a big question mark during the Maryland contest. Six of James’ seven running attempts in the game were all during the first half, with his final two yard rush coming at the top of the third quarter. James, with five games this season boasting over 100 rushing yards, only put up 29 during the Maryland game with an added touchdown. They are the lowest statistics James produced all season.
Noah Whittington stepped up to fill in the gap left by James’ unspecified injury. Whittington rushed for 77 yards off thirteen attempts. After the Ducks beat the Terrapins, Lanning commented briefly on James’ injury in his post game press conference.
“I'm not exactly sure where he's at. I think you could have gone back in, but we're being pretty conscientious of where he was,” Lanning said.
The Ducks will release an official availability report at 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, two hours before kickoff against Wisconsin on the road Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
