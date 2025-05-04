Oregon Ducks Basketball Hosting Elite Recruit Cameron Holmes For Official Visit
Five-star small forward Cameron Holmes is one of the highest recruiting priorities for the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Dayton Flyers. He will be taking an official visit to Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 20.
"Recruiting has been going well. The colleges I have been talking to the most are probably North Carolina, Arizona, USC, UCLA, Oregon has been texting me every day and my dad. My dad has been front lining my offers and all of that."- Cameron Holmes via 247 Sports
He's a long and shifty leftie with surprisingly great footwork in the post for a guard. Holmes is an effective scorer from all three levels with a strong frame and build to be playing in the backcourt. He's at his best when attacking downhill and can finish with either hand at the rim through his soft touch.
On3 ranks the four-star guard the No. 17 overall recruit in the country and the No. 3 player from the state of Arizona.
"Holmes has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer, particularly in the middle of the court. Holmes is not a dynamic handler, and hasn’t been much of a creator to this point, but is now starting to make some physical drives to take advantage of his physical tools. With his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player."- Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Dillon Gabriel More Talented Than Shedeur Sanders?
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Bo Nix Celebrates At Brother Tez Johnson's NFL Draft Party: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie
At the Nike EYBL in Phoenix with Arizona Unity, Holmes averaged 15.7 points on a 53.1 field goal percentage to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He was rewarded Third Team All-Circuit for his efforts throughout the tournament.
“Besides NIL, I would probably say the trust they have in their players, just like I said with North Carolina. They’ve been having a great year this year. Jackson Shelstad has been leading them and the coaching staff is amazing. The thing I looked at the most was their conditioning. They play up and down and I feel like that’s my type of game.”- Cameron Holmes on Oregon via On3
Holmes is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets rookie Da'Ron Holmes who played for Dayton. Coach Anthony Grant is definitely well in the mix for the talented guard in the 2026 recruiting class.
“I love Dayton. It’s my brother’s school, ya know. They are always going to show love to the little brother.”- Cameron Holmes via On3
No date has been set for his college decision, but Holmes says it should be around the start of his senior year in the fall.
The only commit for coach Dana Altman in the 2026 recruiting class is forward Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning.