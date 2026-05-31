What Leaked EA College Football Cover Could Mean for Dante Moore

A leaked version of the deluxe edition cover of EA College Football 27 has been revealed on social media, and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore appears to be one of the main figures in the cover photo.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is front and center in the leaked version, and other college football stars like Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, Miami receiver Malachi Toney, and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava are also featured.

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Football has coach Curt Cignetti walks the red carpet prior to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

EA Sports College Football 27’s Deluxe Edition Cover Leaked



The Cover Includes:



- Curt Cignetti

- Dante Moore

- Malachi Toney

- Jayden Maiava

- Kewan Lacy

- Colin Simmons

- Leonard Moore pic.twitter.com/wxnYdBjYjY — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) May 30, 2026

If Cignetti is the frontman on the EA College Football 27 deluxe cover, it's a choice that makes sense. Indiana shocked the world with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and Cignetti leading the way. The Hoosiers capped off a perfect season with a Big Ten title win over Ohio State, Rose Bowl win over Alabama, Peach Bowl win over Oregon, and National Championship win over Miami.

The leaked deluxe cover also includes Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, making it six total players featured behind Cignetti.

Leaked EA College Football 27 Cover Implications

Will the main cover athletes be featured on the deluxe edition, like in previous years, or will EA have separate cover stars?

Noticeably absent from the leaked cover is Texas quarterback Arch Manning, but he may be the star of the game's main cover, officially being revealed on June 4. Manning is the biggest star in the sport, holding NIL deals with global companies like Google.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shake hands after a game at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

EA College Football 26 had Alabama receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith featured, and both athletes are heading into their junior seasons with their respective teams after impressive freshman years. Both Williams and Smith were featured on the deluxe edition covers alongside multiple other players and coaches, including Oregon's Dan Lanning.

Smith could be an option for the cover of this year's game, given his exclusion from the deluxe edition.

The iconic video game was brought back with EA College Football 25, and that cover featured Colorado star Travis Hunter, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, and former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Dante Moore Would Make Sense as a Cover Athlete

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore made waves in the football world when he decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for one more season with the Ducks, an announcement he made on ESPN's SportsCenter. Already a nationally-recognized name after leading Oregon to the College Football Playoff, Moore returning has heightened the expectations around the Ducks coach Dan Lanning's team for 2026.

His star power is seemingly growing as well if the leaked cover of EA College Football 27 turns out to be the final edition. Moore could be one of the players from the deluxe edition on the cover, but the other five players also have an argument. Or, will EA break its recent pattern and feature a new player like Manning, not on the deluxe edition?

EA Sports recently announced "Opening Drive," an event on June 4 that will reveal aspects of the College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27 video games, but cover photos for both new games have been circulating online with the Madden cover athlete supposedly being Chicago Bears quarterback and former USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The official release date of both games is also expected to be announced on June 4.

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