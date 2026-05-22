Oregon's Dante Moore Could Join Joey Harrington With This Honor

EA Sports is getting closer to releasing their newest game, EA Sports College Football 27. There has yet to be a cover athlete for the new game announced.

Could Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore end up being named the cover athlete for this year’s game?

College Football 27 Cover Athlete Dante Moore?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore is one of the top candidates to be the EA Sports College Football 27 cover athletes. In his first season as a starter in Eugene during the 2025 season, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

After the season concluded, Moore was projected to be an early first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. In the end, he opted to return to Oregon for another season. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season and Oregon is considered to be a national title contender. This is a recipe for Moore to be the cover athlete.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Moore is tied for the third best Heisman Trophy odds at +1000. The Ducks have the fifth best national title odds at +800.

Other Cover Athlete Contenders

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26 were Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams. Both of them are on their respective teams again this season, but it would be unlikely for them to be on the cover for a second straight year.

Furthermore, both are wide receivers so having the 2027 cover feature a different position such as quarterback could be due. That leads to a couple other possible cover athletes in addition to Moore.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Saying are right at the top of the Heisman Trophy betting odds with Moore and also find themselves on teams with national title aspirations.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It will also be all of their second seasons starting at quarterback for their current team, like Moore. It's a true toss up and wouldn’t surprise anyone if one of them ended up being the cover athlete. It’s also a possibility there are multiple cover athletes, as it has been in the previous two years.

After not having a college football video game for a decade, EA Sports released College Football 2025 in 2024, featuring three cover athletes: former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Most Recent Duck on Video Game Cover

Oregon's Joey Harrington scrambles in 2nd quarter. (CHRIS PIETSCH/The Register-Guard) Friday, December 31, 1999 | CHRIS PIETSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last Oregon Duck to find themselves on the cover of the EA Sports college football game was former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington. Harrington was the cover athlete for EA Sports NCAA Football 2003.

Joey Harrington graces the cover of NCAA Football 2003 on Jan. 7, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrington played for the Ducks from 1997-2001. In 31 total games played, Harrington threw for 6,057 yards and 52 touchdowns. In his senior season in 2001, he finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. Harrington was selected No. 3 overall in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

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