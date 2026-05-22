Dante Moore's New NFL Mock Draft Prediction Is Complicated

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's new NFL mock draft prediction for the 2027 NFL Draft is both promising and complicated.

A reminder, in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore was projected to be the No. 2 overall selection, behind former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Instead, Moore decided to return to Oregon football with a chance to better develop and prepare himself for the league while also competing with a roster that could be College Football Playoff bound.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

Dante Moore's NFL Draft Projection

Moore's choice to forgo the 2026 draft and secure millions is hotly debated, some applaud his patience and long-term thinking while others wonder why he'd risk injury or a draft stock slide in the 2027 draft.

As many (too-early) 2027 NFL mock drafts roll out from NFL insiders, Moore is mostly projected to be a top 5 pick again. However, CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer prediction has Moore falling out of the top-10.

A noticable slide in perception for Moore in the mock draft is notable but the bigger story is the team that Hummer has Moore being drafted to: the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 13 overall.

The reason it's complicated is because while a slide out of the top-10 would not be ideal, Moore is still viewed as a franchise quarterback as the Steelers will need a successor for veteran Aaron Rodgers in 2027.

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore transfer portal quarterback dan lanning nfl draft nil new york jets las vegas raiders | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Rodgers announced that 2026 will be his final season in the NFL and Pittsburgh will need a plan in place... right now their quarterback room has Drew Allar (drafted in third round of 2026), veteran backup Mason Rudolph and second-year option Will Howard.

Why does this matter for Moore? The Steelers could view him as hitting the jackpot for their future at the most important position. And should Moore's plan succeed to better develop to become more NFL ready, he could be a plug and play option for one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

Another quarterback to keep an eye on in the 2027 NFL Draft is Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning, as he and Moore seem to be set on a collision course as two of the biggest faces of the sport. In this mock draft, Manning is drafted No. 1 overall to the New York Jets. He'd be throwing the ball to former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Loaded with star talent, the quarterback class in the 2027 draft has a chance to break the record for most quarterbacks drafted in the first round. There have been six quarterbacks drafted in the first round only twice in history.

Dante Moore's Unique Trait

At the Oregon spring football game, Moore looked loose and like he was having the most fun. His connection with his teammates stands out. In a recent interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, former Oregon receiver Malik Benson detailed what makes Moore different than other quarterbacks.

Benson, who Moore called his "best friend" said when he arrived from Florida State as a transfer he was immediately met with a quarterback who cared for him beyond the football field. Benson was impressed with the effort Moore makes outside the facility with his teammates: taking out the entire receiving room to dinner or making time to just get to know one another.

“There was times where I'll hear a knock on my door, and (Moore) would just pull up, and he'll just chill there for hours. We’d just be talking about a whole bunch of things. Honestly, I feel like that's why me and him were so close," Benson told Amaranthus.

With the Oregon football season inching closer, Moore's Ducks season and his NFL Draft projection will be a big storyline in Eugene and in NFL circles.

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