The Legacy Kenyon Sadiq Leaves At Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Saidq was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Sadiq enters the NFL with the potential to be a star at tight end, and the legacy that he leaves behind after three seasons with the Oregon Ducks proves he can reach that mark.

In terms of his legacy, Sadiq will go down as one of the top Oregon tight ends in program history, and his performance this past season during the Ducks' run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl backs it up.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq catches a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq was one of Oregon’s top receiving leaders during the 2025 season, recording 51 receptions, 560 yards, and eight touchdowns for the Ducks. His eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS last season.

Kenyon Sadiq's Legacy At Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

For his impressive performance last season for the Ducks, Sadiq became the first Oregon player to be named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year. Sadiq was also named a finalist for the Mackey Award.

During his Oregon career, Sadiq was the type of player whose talent and role expanded every season he was with the Ducks. After recording just five receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season with the Ducks in 2023, Sadiq took a huge leap heading into the back half of his Oregon career.

In his sophomore season, Sadiq proved to be a reliable tight end behind Terrance Ferguson, who just wrapped up his rookie year with the Los Angeles Rams. During Oregon’s undefeated Big Ten championship 13-0 season in 2024, Sadiq recorded 24 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Both touchdowns came in Oregon’s 45-37 Big Ten championship win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, as he played a crucial role in the Ducks' success in their first year in the conference. Sadiq finishes his Oregon career with 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As Oregon looks ahead to the future at tight end, Jamari Johnson and incoming freshman Kendre Harrison look to follow in Sadiq's footsteps. Johnson is on the right track to become the next leader of Oregon's offense. Johnson is coming off an impressive 2025 season in which he recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Sadiq's Potential In NFL

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Sadiq brings to the NFL and was displayed during his college career with the Ducks is his ability to be a reliable red-zone threat. Sadiq is an explosive tight end who will thrive and give the Jets a player they can rely on in key third-down situations.

Throughout last season, Oregon utilized Sadiq in several key games. In Oregon’s marquee matchup last November against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium, Sadiq had his best performance of the 2025 season with six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The 42-27 win over the Trojans, in which Sadiq impressed, not only helped coach Dan Lanning to continue his undefeated streak against Riley’s USC group but also helped the Ducks earn their second consecutive appearance in the CFP.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.